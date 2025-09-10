How To Score A Fresh McDonald's Burger Every Time With A Simple Ordering Trick

If you've ever ordered a McDonald's burger without pickles or ketchup hoping it would mean a fresh patty, you've been living under a delicious misconception. According to former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz, who recently shared the inside scoop on TikTok, customizing toppings doesn't guarantee anything. Burgers at McDonald's are assembled to order — meaning the condiments and extras are added when you place your order — but the patties themselves are kept in what's called a UHC (Universal Holding Cabinet). That's where they stay warm until it's time to build your sandwich. The one exception is Quarter Pounders, which McDonald's policy requires to be cooked fresh every time you order one. So if you're after a burger that's guaranteed never to see the inside of a holding cabinet, the Quarter Pounder is your safest bet.

But what if you're craving something else, like a classic McDouble or Big Mac, and you still want it made fresh? Haracz says there are a couple of tricks people swear by. One option is to ask for your burger "unseasoned." Since McDonald's adds a sprinkle of salt and pepper to every patty before it hits the grill, requesting yours without seasoning forces the staff to make one fresh for you. The same trick technically works for fries, too, but this hack comes with a trade off since ordering it this way means it might not taste like the McDonald's you know and love. After all, that signature salty bite is part of the experience.