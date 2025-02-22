How To Get Fresh Eggs On Your McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich

McDonald's breakfast sandwiches are an iconic way to start the day, but if yours comes with eggs, you need to know that not all of them are created equal. If you've ever bitten into a McMuffin and wondered why the egg is so much better than the one on the biscuit, you're onto something. The key to a fresher, more flavorful egg on your sandwich lies in how it's cooked.

For the Egg McMuffin and Sausage McMuffin with Egg, McDonald's cooks USDA Grade A eggs in an egg ring, giving them that signature round shape. And it's not just for looks — according to the USDA, Grade A eggs are ideal for frying and poaching, which helps explain why the McMuffin's egg turns out so perfectly every time. Meanwhile, many of McDonald's other breakfast sandwiches — like the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit or the Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddles — come as standard with a folded, pre-cooked egg. The good news? You can request the freshly cracked egg instead.

Next time you order, simply ask for a round egg on your sandwich. Whether there's an extra charge for the switch can depend on the location and whether you order via the app or in person, so it's worth checking. But once you've had a fresh egg, you may never go back.

