How To Get Fresh Eggs On Your McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich
McDonald's breakfast sandwiches are an iconic way to start the day, but if yours comes with eggs, you need to know that not all of them are created equal. If you've ever bitten into a McMuffin and wondered why the egg is so much better than the one on the biscuit, you're onto something. The key to a fresher, more flavorful egg on your sandwich lies in how it's cooked.
For the Egg McMuffin and Sausage McMuffin with Egg, McDonald's cooks USDA Grade A eggs in an egg ring, giving them that signature round shape. And it's not just for looks — according to the USDA, Grade A eggs are ideal for frying and poaching, which helps explain why the McMuffin's egg turns out so perfectly every time. Meanwhile, many of McDonald's other breakfast sandwiches — like the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit or the Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddles — come as standard with a folded, pre-cooked egg. The good news? You can request the freshly cracked egg instead.
Next time you order, simply ask for a round egg on your sandwich. Whether there's an extra charge for the switch can depend on the location and whether you order via the app or in person, so it's worth checking. But once you've had a fresh egg, you may never go back.
Making the most of your McDonald's breakfast
And before you start thinking McDonald's is cutting corners, let's clear things up — all their eggs are real. They're just prepared differently. Some, like the round egg in McMuffins, are cracked fresh and cooked on the grill, while others — like the folded egg, scrambled eggs, and the eggs in breakfast burritos — are made from liquid eggs. The folded egg is pre-cooked, frozen, and then reheated, so the results are never going to be as tasty as that lovely fresh McMuffin experience. Scrambled eggs, found in breakfast platters, are also cooked fresh, while burrito eggs are pre-mixed with seasonings and flash-frozen. No matter which one you get, it's still a real 100% cage-free egg, but to get the freshly cooked one every time, you have to ask.
The round egg swap can be added to the many ways to improve various fast food breakfast sandwiches. At McDonald's you can ask for more changes, too. Want extra protein? Add a second egg. Craving a little crunch? Slide a hash brown into your McMuffin. Even small tweaks — like swapping a biscuit for an English muffin — can change the entire experience.
McDonald's breakfast is already a classic choice, but a little customization can take it to the next level. Whether it's a fresh egg, an extra topping, or a creative combo, don't be afraid to speak up to make your morning meal your own.