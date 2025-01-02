11 Fast Food Breakfast Sandwich Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner
We'd all love to make a delicious and all-encompassing sit-down breakfast at home from time to time. We're talking about all the fixings — from pancakes and French toast to traditional eggs Benedict and danishes. But there are some mornings when this just isn't possible. Instead, you're left trying to track down a fast food breakfast sandwich at the same time you're out running errands or are on the way into the office for the day. And there's certainly nothing wrong with a grabbing a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich from a drive-through; it has all the protein, fat, and carbs you need to get your day off on the right foot. But there's one tiny issue: These sandwiches often leave much to be desired in terms of taste and texture.
We came up with some innovative and fun ways to revitalize and rethink the fast food breakfast sandwich into something that's more than just functional. And the best part is that you don't even have to take your sandwich home to elevate it. All of these hacks utilize other fast food menu items — with some assembly required.
Add McDonald's hash browns to your McMuffin
There's a reason why McDonald's hash browns are among the most highly sought-after fast food hash browns when ranked against other chains. Not only are they deliciously greasy (it does come from a McDonald's kitchen, after all), but it's also the perfect size for holding in your hand and eating on the go. The next time you order one of the chain's breakfast sandwiches, be sure to tack on one (or two) of these hash brown ovals to your order. That way, when your sandwich of choice comes out, all you need to do is pop that deliciously toasty hash browns patty in between the layers. You'll instantly give your breakfast an upgrade in terms of both texture and flavor.
One of the best things about this hack is that it works for almost any of the sandwiches at McDonald's. For one, you'll find that the crispiness of the hash browns patty meshes seamlessly with the softness and umami flavor of a sausage sandwich, though there's no harm in using it to upgrade a plain McMuffin, too.
Order extra Snackin' Bacon at Dunkin' to elevate your sandwich
Sides are arguably the best part about the breakfast menu at many fast food chains. While the attention is often solely on the hash browns, several chains offer some other fun and inventive sides that can upgrade your breakfast order. The next time you pay a visit to Dunkin', consider picking up an order of Snackin' Bacon alongside your favorite sandwich. If you've never had this side, just know that it's not the same thing as the measly pieces of bacon that the chain adds to its breakfast sandwiches. No, these strips are cherrywood smoked and tossed in a maple sugar-infused seasoning. They really are the perfect combination of sweet, salty, and umami — and they make for a great mid-afternoon pick-me-up when your stomach starts rumbling.
The amount of meat that Dunkin' adds to its breakfast sandwiches is pitiful, let's be honest, so it's easy to see how adding an extra handful of Snackin' Bacon to your order would make it all the more meaty. You could add Snackin' Bacon to a classic bacon, egg, and cheese or make a double-meat version by adding it to a sausage-based sandwich. You just might want to request two orders of bacon, so you have the other one for safekeeping (and snacking).
Swap out your sandwich bun for McDonald's pancakes
In all of the years that we've eaten breakfast at McDonald's, we've never actually seen anyone order the pancakes. While breakfast sandwiches and hash browns are a must-have, the pancakes always seem like a step too far for the fast food chain. But we can appreciate that these massive flapjacks can actually be transformed into another decadent breakfast item: McDonald's breakfast tacos.
Several people have made this hack work by ordering the chain's Big Breakfast with Hotcakes meal, which comes with pancakes, sausage, eggs, hash browns, and a biscuit. You could also order just the pancakes, a breakfast sandwich, and some hash browns and do the reconstructing yourself. To make breakfast tacos, just fold the pancakes like a taco shell and add in your deconstructed breakfast sandwich ingredients. The plush, soft pancakes — topped with that sweet hotcake syrup — will really mesh sweetness and savoriness of the sandwich fillings in the best way. And if anything, it will let you know whether McDonald's pancakes are truly the sleeper hit that you've been missing out on.
Get a bag of potato chips at Chick-fil-A to give your sandwich some crunch
Chick-fil-A is one of the best fast food chains serving breakfast — mainly because the chain pays a little bit more attention to the structure and flavor of its offerings than other restaurants. After all, have you seen how juicy its chicken sandwiches are? McDonald's could never.
While most people wouldn't think twice about ordering a Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit or an egg white grilled chicken sandwich in the early morning hours, the item you may have never thought to pick up from the chain is a bag of potato chips. After all, why would you need potato chips when the brand has its iconic waffle fries — and hash brown minis? Well, if you're after texture in your sandwich, you may want to consider adding a handful of potato chips to the top of it. The fried chicken — or the egg and grilled poultry patty on the sandwich — tends to lack a distinct and satisfying crunch. This textural shortcoming is especially obvious when the sandwich is paired with a soft biscuit. Instead of having to bite through a monotonous sandwich, consider crumbling up a handful of those potato chips and adding them to the top of your sandwich. If Bobby Flay could put chips on his signature burger to create a Crunchburger, why can't you do it for a breakfast sandwich?
Order a container of avocado spread for an upgraded Starbucks breakfast sandwich
The last thing we think about when we envision a fast food breakfast sandwich is the word "fresh." But Starbucks has just what the doctor ordered, thanks to its avocado spread. This spread is super simple, which is what makes it such a versatile addition to the chain's lineup of breakfast sandwiches. Besides the avocado base, it has lime, sea salt, and a little garlic — which means it walks a thin line between being a guacamole and a standard smashed avocado spread.
For this hack, you'll need to grab a small container of the avocado spread, which may be in the cooler at your local Starbucks. There are some selections that this spread would work better on than others. For one, we wouldn't recommend pairing it with the pesto sandwich — otherwise you'll risk the slight herbiness of the basil getting skipped over. But it would be a great way to add some fat to the turkey bacon, cheddar, and egg white sandwich or the spinach, feta, and egg white wrap.
Top your Bojangles biscuit with an order of pimento cheese
Bojangles restaurants are peppered throughout the U.S., and if you have one nearby, you'd best be stopping by for breakfast. This is one chain where you're really not limited by hours; its breakfast menu is served all day long. So if you're craving breakfast for dinner, this is the chain where you need to stop in.
The one item that you need to add to your order, besides a Cajun chicken breast on a biscuit and an extra side of Bo-Tato Rounds, is a container of pimento cheese. Pimento cheese is dicey for some folks, but if you live in the South, you're likely all too familiar with this dip. It is made with cheddar and cream cheese, along with bacon, spices, and the namesake pimento peppers. Bojangles sells a cheese spread tub that you can order with its other menu items as well as a plain biscuit schmeared with pimento cheese.
The pimento cheese is the perfect foil to the greasiness of your breakfast sandwich of choice. The shredded cheddar cheese meshes well with the cheese that may already be on the biscuit, while the cream cheese will elevate the mouthfeel with some extra creaminess and richness.
Swap the base of your Starbucks breakfast sandwich with something from its bakery
When it comes to fast food chain breakfast menus, there are certainly some options that are better than others. Starbucks breakfast sandwiches can be elevated in different ways, though it's notoriously difficult because the brand has very few options as far as bases go. For a café and coffee chain, you would expect that it would have more pre-made breakfast sandwiches on croissants or bagels.
If you aren't a fan of the roll that your Starbucks breakfast sandwich comes with, you may want to try one simple workaround: Order a separate item from the bakery case and remake your breakfast sandwich on it. This opens up the opportunity for you to have your favorite sandwich on a plain or everything bagel or a butter croissant. Or you can make things extra meaty by disassembling the chain's ham and Swiss croissant and stuffing in your favorite fillings. You'll get the distinct flavor and texture of your bakery item of choice with every bite.
Repurpose Wendy's honey butter spread for a breakfast sandwich
The Wendy's breakfast menu isn't one of the chain's biggest draws for customers (that would be its fries, of course). But the chain does offer a small selection of items that aren't half bad. And knowing this hack, you may want to try to visit your nearest Wendy's in the morning a little more often.
Wendy's serves a buttermilk biscuit with honey butter as part of its breakfast menu. The biscuit itself is a take-it-or-leave-it kind of item, but the honey butter is spreadable gold. If you ask nicely, you may even be able to get a couple of extra containers of the spread, which you can then use to elevate Wendy's other breakfast sandwiches. Slather it on your sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit to mesh together the sweet and the savory. Or use it to upgrade the Breakfast Baconator, which is filled with sausage, applewood-smoked bacon, cheese, and an egg. The two varieties of meat will really benefit from the slightly sweet and rich flavor of the buttery spread. And, if there's any left afterward, you can always use it as a dip for your French toast sticks.
Stuff Starbucks egg bites into your sandwich for extra protein
Despite being a key component of a well-built breakfast sandwich, eggs tend to always get the short end of the stick. A single egg is not enough for a breakfast sandwich — even if the whole thing is perched on a biscuit or English muffin.
If you're craving a little more protein on your Starbucks breakfast sandwich, you may want to try ordering its beloved egg bites and doing a little bit of construction work to fuse the two together. There are three different egg bite flavors to choose from: the bacon and Gruyére, kale and mushroom, and egg white and roasted red pepper. The one that you select for your breakfast sandwich will really depend on your flavor preference. The egg white and roasted red pepper variety is notably light, which is why it would be a good match for the pesto, egg, and mozzarella sandwich. Not to mention that the slightly charred flavor of the peppers is a great match for the herby spread. The bacon and Gruyére egg bites are in good company with the double-smoked bacon, egg, and cheddar sandwich because the Gruyére can stand up to the zingy sharpness of the cheddar. Sure, you may have to unhinge your jaw to eat a tall egg bite-stuffed sandwich, but the protein you get from the sandwich and bite duo will be well worth it.
Try a Mc10:35
In general, we put very little faith in secret menu items; they often sound like things conjured up in a fever dream. But the Mc10:35 from McDonald's has us seeing things a little differently.
To make this sandwich, you'll need to order both a McMuffin and a McDouble. Then, when you're ready to construct, just shove the cheesy burger patties inside of the breakfast sandwich, ditch the ho-hum burger buns, and enjoy. It's your choice whether you still want to have the condiments such as the pickles, onions, and ketchup that normally come on the McDouble. But you can be rest assured knowing that these accompaniments will go well with both of the "mother sandwiches."
If you want to try this sandwich, you're going to have to nail down your timing just right. Since the demise of all-day breakfast at McDonald's (we're still upset about it too, don't you worry), there is only a limited time when the chain is still serving breakfast and is ramping up its regular menu. At most restaurants, this is between 10:30 and 11 a.m. – thus this sandwich's name — but be sure to check at your local franchise before you order.
Sandwich Burger King French toast sticks into your breakfast burrito
How exactly do you feel about fast food French toast sticks? If you love the nostalgic nature of this breakfast food, which will surely make you reminisce on your experiences in a school cafeteria, you may want to add them as a side for your next Burger King breakfast order.
If you get fatigued after a few bites into your French toast sticks order, consider donating them to the your-breakfast-sandwich-needs-an-upgrade fund. While it might seem a bit odd to stick a couple pieces of French toast into your breakfast sandwich (or Breakfast Burrito Jr.) of choice, you may find that the slight maple and cinnamon essence of these sticks pairs well with either the bacon or the sausage inside of the sandwich. We'd recommend adding the French toast to the wrap more than the sandwich though, as the rectangles are easier to tuck nicely and neatly into the tortilla. And the best part about it is if you don't like the feel of the French toast with the other breakfast sandwich components, you could at least dip your sandwich in the pancake syrup and still get something out of the bite.