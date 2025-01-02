11 Fast Food Breakfast Sandwich Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

We'd all love to make a delicious and all-encompassing sit-down breakfast at home from time to time. We're talking about all the fixings — from pancakes and French toast to traditional eggs Benedict and danishes. But there are some mornings when this just isn't possible. Instead, you're left trying to track down a fast food breakfast sandwich at the same time you're out running errands or are on the way into the office for the day. And there's certainly nothing wrong with a grabbing a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich from a drive-through; it has all the protein, fat, and carbs you need to get your day off on the right foot. But there's one tiny issue: These sandwiches often leave much to be desired in terms of taste and texture.

We came up with some innovative and fun ways to revitalize and rethink the fast food breakfast sandwich into something that's more than just functional. And the best part is that you don't even have to take your sandwich home to elevate it. All of these hacks utilize other fast food menu items — with some assembly required.