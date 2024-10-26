10 Ways To Elevate Your Starbucks Breakfast Sandwich

It's no secret that Starbucks is the world's largest coffee chain. Whether you frequent your local store for your morning cup of joe or you're only in for the occasional sweet treat, chances are you've been to a Starbucks at least a few times in your life. When you've gone in, you may also have been tempted by its mouthwatering selection of breakfast sandwiches, like the yummy egg, pesto, and mozzarella sandwich or the sausage, cheddar and egg sandwich.

If you've ever had any of Starbucks' breakfast sandwiches, you may have considered it a perfectly alright breakfast. The quickly-heated sandwiches are tasty enough, but they're nothing to write home about. You know you probably could have made a better one yourself — but the option to grab one from Starbucks is just too convenient to pass up. What if I told you there's a great in-between option? Let Starbucks do most of the work for you, then take your sandwich home and work some magic to make it taste out of this world.

As someone who's worked in the food industry for many years, I've discovered tons of simple tricks to effortlessly dress up any meal, including a Starbucks breakfast sandwich. I'm going to let you in on some of my tried-and-true secrets that will help you instantly elevate your food order from good to great.

