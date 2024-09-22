Leave Your Stovetop Alone - Upgrade Your Grilled Cheese In A Panini Press

When you want to make grilled cheese, a pan on the stovetop is usually the best way to turn the buttered bread and cold cheese into a crispy sandwich with a gooey middle. The childhood favorite food is easy to make in a pan but, sometimes, even classics can benefit from an upgrade. That's why one of the grilled cheese hacks you'll wish you knew sooner is to forget about the pan and use your panini press instead.

There are many unique ways to use a panini press, from cooking bacon to grilling fruit, but a grilled cheese panini is a little easier to manage. The use of a panini press has a few advantages over the frying pan. You'll have a crunchier crust with those grill marks from the appliance for a textural upgrade. Your grilled cheese will also be flatter, like a traditional panini, if you want to add more fillings. Depending on the size of your panini press, it might be easier to make multiple sandwiches at once too. And if you still aren't convinced enough to pull out the panini press, it can also be quicker compared to your stovetop.