Serve Your Breakfast Sandwich In A Pita For Maximum Toppings

The king of sammies? It has to be a sloppy breakfast sandwich heaving with toppings and condiments. However, if you want to curb some of that mess while boosting the ratio of toppings to bread in your morning sarnie, try upgrading your next breakfast sandwich with one simple move — switch your regular slices of bread for a fluffy pita.

Classically stuffed with falafel or grilled lamb, pita pockets are perfect for maximizing the toppings in your sarnie because they have a large surface area with a sturdy texture and a closed circumference, so there's zero risk of your sausage, eggs, and saucy condiments escaping. Choose an extra large pita with a hefty radius and the hollow will easily accommodate a couple of servings of bacon, a thick wedge of omelet, and half an avocado without a problem.

Crucially, a high-quality pita bread that neatly encompasses all the toppings and provides structural support won't compete with the flavors of your fillings. It's a delicious, neutral foundation for all your favorite breakfast munchies. Better yet, if you want to cut back on carbs, simply select a smaller flatbread — you'll be able to successfully use a single pita to mimic the job of two slices of bread.