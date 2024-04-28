If Your Sandwiches Are Missing Something, Try Adding Pickled Onions

Sandwiches hardly need an introduction. This ubiquitous classic is an irreplaceable part of the daily routine for many, whether it's breakfast, lunch, a midday snack, or even dinner. With such frequent appearances, it's no surprise that over time, it may start to get lackluster. Luckily, you're always just one or two ingredients away from a brand new, more exciting sandwich, and they may be much simpler than you think. How about adding some pickled onions for a change?

Onion in sandwiches is nothing new, but pickled ones might be a slightly different story. The usual peppery, sweet taste is deepened to an exquisite intensity. It's layered with an acidic undertone that helps it stand out in an array of different ingredients. This makes it the perfect bridge between the rich cheese, earthy veggies, and savory meat, tying everything together in a neatly sweet, tangy flavor twist.

The flavor enhancement is not where the magic stops, either. A crispy delight through and through, pickled onion is a joy to bite into amongst all the soft, tender ingredients. You'll adore the way the flavor bursts afterward, as well. It's a subtle change, but a great one nonetheless.