The Drive-Thru Etiquette You Should Be Considerate Of
Ever sat in what feels like an eternal drive-thru line wondering if the people inhabiting the vehicle in front of you have ever "restauranted" before? No option of moving forward and no option of turning back can ramp up claustrophobic tendencies, making you feel trapped. Anyone who has worked a fast food job knows there is a certain etiquette to keep the line a-moving! In the age of instant gratification, we all have places to go and people to see — or at least food and beverages to consume. Rolling through a drive-thru almost certainly guarantees that passing through patrons are hungry and seeking convenience.
Out of respect for their rumbling tummies, take a look through the menu before you approach the ordering area. This will ensure that you don't feel rushed or pressured to make a split minute decision and will also keep those important drive-thru times down. A 2022 study published in PLOS One suggests that feeling 'hangry' could be a real thing. Hunger activated anger is both a physiological and psychological reaction. So, spare yourself the risk of road rage or a hanger-fueled bumper bonk and be ready when it is your turn in the line. This is your time to shine, speedy.
With technology at the tip of our fingers, use that smartphone to view the menu online before arriving. Luddite tendencies? You can also opt to enter the establishment and take a gander at the menu from the inside. Drive-thrus have the potential for efficient and expedited experiences, given a little group effort and etiquette. Designed to accommodate a quick transactional exchange, if we all work together, in theory, we can get in and out (or In-N-Out) pretty painlessly. Encourage your particularly slow or disorganized friends and family members to plan ahead. Research is key!
Don't forget the line behind you
After you've done your homework and drafted up an idea of what you'll order, keep a few additional drive-thru etiquette rules of thumb in mind. For one, don't chat it up too much with your window worker. Kindness will likely facilitate a positive experience for you and the employee alike, but don't forget your fellow passengers behind you in the line! Be polite to everyone involved by keeping conversation concise. No trash talk, and no trash garbage, either. Employees are bustling to prepare and deliver food. Handing them unsanitary garbage will force workers to stop and wash their hands, inevitably slowing down the line.
At my first ever job as a teenaged McDonald's crew member, we were forbidden from taking anything except cash and cards from drive-thru patrons. I held strong, although I was asked daily to throw away car debris, soiled food wrappers, and other, icky, miscellaneous litter. Although able to accept coins, paying predominantly in change can also cause drive-thru backups. Workers sifting through small bits of currency prevents their hands from organizing food and may lead them to a sink for a hand wash, which we covered already.
Prepare your order, prepare your payment, and prepare your patience. If you find yourself in a real time crunch, Taco Bell is the fast food restaurant with the quickest drive-thru. You can also save everyone time by avoiding placing large orders in the drive-thru. Spread the word; teamwork makes the dreamwork, so educate those around you on these important etiquette practices. With the aforementioned courtesies, you will raise the odds of getting your munchies as quickly as possible.