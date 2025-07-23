The Drive-Thru Etiquette You Should Be Considerate Of

Ever sat in what feels like an eternal drive-thru line wondering if the people inhabiting the vehicle in front of you have ever "restauranted" before? No option of moving forward and no option of turning back can ramp up claustrophobic tendencies, making you feel trapped. Anyone who has worked a fast food job knows there is a certain etiquette to keep the line a-moving! In the age of instant gratification, we all have places to go and people to see — or at least food and beverages to consume. Rolling through a drive-thru almost certainly guarantees that passing through patrons are hungry and seeking convenience.

Out of respect for their rumbling tummies, take a look through the menu before you approach the ordering area. This will ensure that you don't feel rushed or pressured to make a split minute decision and will also keep those important drive-thru times down. A 2022 study published in PLOS One suggests that feeling 'hangry' could be a real thing. Hunger activated anger is both a physiological and psychological reaction. So, spare yourself the risk of road rage or a hanger-fueled bumper bonk and be ready when it is your turn in the line. This is your time to shine, speedy.

With technology at the tip of our fingers, use that smartphone to view the menu online before arriving. Luddite tendencies? You can also opt to enter the establishment and take a gander at the menu from the inside. Drive-thrus have the potential for efficient and expedited experiences, given a little group effort and etiquette. Designed to accommodate a quick transactional exchange, if we all work together, in theory, we can get in and out (or In-N-Out) pretty painlessly. Encourage your particularly slow or disorganized friends and family members to plan ahead. Research is key!