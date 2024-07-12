The Fast Food Restaurant With The Quickest Drive-Thru

As a country that loves fast food we may hunt down the best combo deal, or debate which fast food spot has the best chicken sandwich, but when you look for what we really want from our drive-thrus, it's right there in the name. Of course we want our fast food to be tasty, and ideally affordable too, but its primary purpose is convenience. We all know our McDonald's burger probably isn't the best one in town, and we know we could save even more money if we cooked at home, but sometimes you just need a break from cooking and no one wants to wait an hour and pay out the ear for delivery. So, if time is the biggest concern, where do you go? In a country overrun with fast food options, which one is actually going to get us back on the road with our order the quickest? Well, we hope you like fast food tacos.

According to the 2023 Annual Drive-Thru Study compiled by Intouch Insight, Taco Bell topped competitors like McDonald's, KFC, and Chick-fil-A for the fastest drive-thru service in America. The popular Tex-Mex chain finished first in both how long it takes to order and total time spent in the drive thru, with the average service taking only 279 seconds. That was almost 30 seconds faster than the runners-up, Carl's Jr. and KFC, which nearly tied for second at 303.74 and 303.95 seconds respectively.