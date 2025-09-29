To Turn Any McDonald's Bun Into A Cloud, Ask For This Customization

You probably think you've heard every McDonald's hack by now. But here's one most people don't know — and it turns the bun into a soft, airy cloud. All you have to do is ask for your bun steamed. That's it. They already do this for the Filet-O-Fish, but you can ask them to steam the bun on any sandwich. It's super simple and takes about 11 seconds in their steamer, according to a former McDonald's chef. Instead of something dry or toasted, what you get is a softer, warmer, fluffier bun.

It works great on burgers like the McDouble, Spicy McChicken, or Quarter Pounder with Cheese — McDonald's best burger for the money. You name it. It makes the whole thing feel fresher somehow. The only thing is, you have to ask in person. You can't do this through the app or kiosk, and not every worker will know what you mean right away. If it's busy, maybe wait until the line dies down. But if they can do it, it's worth it. After you try it once, going back to regular buns feels kind of boring.