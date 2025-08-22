You Know The 'No Salt' McDonald's Fry Hack. Here's How To Make It Better

If you've ever pulled up to McDonald's excited for a big sleeve of fries only to find them soggy and poorly seasoned, you know how disappointing it can be. McDonald's fries are a wonderful treat when prepared correctly (and even placed second in a Tasting Table ranking of fast food fries), but considering how many are made at once, they're often left sitting out for a while before being handed to the customer. Clever McDonald's fans figured out how to get extra crispy fries by ordering them without salt, which forces the staff to make them fresh. However, many people don't like the fries without their signature salt, finding them too plain. Luckily, there's an easy fix for this.

After ordering the fries without salt, simply ask the employee handing you your food if you can also have an extra medium-sized cup and some salt packets. You can then dump the salt in the cup, add the sleeve of fries, and shake it around a bit. The freshly-made fries should still be hot and greasy enough for the salt to stick to them, meaning you now have fresh fries with a delicious layer of salt. Theoretically, this will taste just as good as their freshly-made salted fries, and you won't have to take a gamble on paying for wilted, soggy potatoes. In addition, the cup will fit in a car cupholder much more conveniently than the regular fry sleeve, making it easier to enjoy a snack on the go.