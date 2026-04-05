McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Tastes 10X Better When You Add This Popular Breakfast Menu Item

What started as a meatless solution to cater to Catholics during Lent has turned into one of McDonald's most iconic sandwiches. Tested for the first time in 1962, the Filet-O-Fish has grown to the same level of fame as the Big Mac or Egg McMuffin, and now stands as a permanent, year-round menu item. That means we no longer have to beg the chain to "Gimme back that Filet-O-Fish" every single year. There's always plenty of Filet-O-Fish in the sea just waiting to be reeled in.

At the core of the fish sandwich, you'll always find a fried and flaky Alaskan Pollock patty topped with American cheese and McDonald's own creamy tartar sauce, all resting on a soft and fluffy bun. Sounds pretty perfect, right? Well, what if we told you it could be even better? It's come to light that adding one of the chain's golden hash browns to the mix seriously ups the flavor ante. It may look plain wrong, but it tastes oh so right. Crispiness and extra salt are just the kinds of things you didn't know the Filet-O-Fish was missing. And if you're still hesitant about the combination, think of it as a recreation of fish and chips, just in sandwich form.

The only problem is that with a lack of all-day breakfast at most locations, this unlikely pairing is limited to the morning. Your best bet is to catch it as an early lunch, right around 10:30 to 11:00 a.m., as breakfast service winds down.