McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Tastes 10X Better When You Add This Popular Breakfast Menu Item
What started as a meatless solution to cater to Catholics during Lent has turned into one of McDonald's most iconic sandwiches. Tested for the first time in 1962, the Filet-O-Fish has grown to the same level of fame as the Big Mac or Egg McMuffin, and now stands as a permanent, year-round menu item. That means we no longer have to beg the chain to "Gimme back that Filet-O-Fish" every single year. There's always plenty of Filet-O-Fish in the sea just waiting to be reeled in.
At the core of the fish sandwich, you'll always find a fried and flaky Alaskan Pollock patty topped with American cheese and McDonald's own creamy tartar sauce, all resting on a soft and fluffy bun. Sounds pretty perfect, right? Well, what if we told you it could be even better? It's come to light that adding one of the chain's golden hash browns to the mix seriously ups the flavor ante. It may look plain wrong, but it tastes oh so right. Crispiness and extra salt are just the kinds of things you didn't know the Filet-O-Fish was missing. And if you're still hesitant about the combination, think of it as a recreation of fish and chips, just in sandwich form.
The only problem is that with a lack of all-day breakfast at most locations, this unlikely pairing is limited to the morning. Your best bet is to catch it as an early lunch, right around 10:30 to 11:00 a.m., as breakfast service winds down.
Other Filet-O-Fish upgrades cast an even wider net.
If you happen to miss the McDonald's breakfast window (it happens to the best of us), don't worry. There's another way to achieve that spud and seafood flavor fusion. Instead of a fleeting hash brown, you can top your sammie with a handful of the chain's crave-able fries. This way, you still get a heartier sandwich filled with salt, grease, and tang, but without the time constraints.
The upgrades and hacks don't end there either. Another great way to give your Filet-O-Fish a tasty makeover is by ditching the tartar sauce to make room for Big Mac sauce. This swap adds an extra layer of savoriness and pickly zest to your maritime sammie that changes the game.
When you're extra hungry, you can double up on fish patties or even tack on a few slices of bacon for a surf and turf twist. For extra flavor, mustard and pickles make for tasty garnishes, as well as a second slice of creamy cheese. And if you really want to go all out, you can hack your way to a land, air, and sea burger — the hack to top all hacks. This monster of a meal combines elements from a Big Mac, McChicken, and Filet-O-Fish, creating a sandwich that's stacked sky-high with meats and umami-filled chaos. It may not be for everyone, but it's one of those bucket-list off-menu items you have to try at least once.