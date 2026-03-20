10 Delicious Ways To Customize McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

The Filet-O-Fish first hit McDonald's menus back in 1965, and it's since been enjoyed by millions of people across the globe. This humble sandwich isn't quite as flashy as the chain's selection of towering hamburger stacks, but it's certainly earned a loyal following and proves especially popular during Lent. The crispy breaded Alaskan pollock patty sits inside a soft, steamed bun, alongside a slice of melty American cheese and a slice of tangy tartar sauce. It's a simple yet satisfying combination that serves as a lighter alternative to other beef and chicken options on the menu.

While the Filet-O-Fish is perfectly delicious as it is, it doesn't have to be ordered in its standard form. Like many McDonald's menu items, this sandwich can easily be customized with a few nifty tweaks. There are plenty of ways to enhance the texture and flavor here, whether you're looking to add extra crunch, protein, richness, or tang to your stack. You can switch out the sauce, pile in extra toppings, or even fuse multiple menu items to create something entirely new. So, if you've been playing it safe with your order up until now, why not give one of these game-changing hacks a try on your next trip to the Golden Arches?