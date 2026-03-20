10 Delicious Ways To Customize McDonald's Filet-O-Fish
The Filet-O-Fish first hit McDonald's menus back in 1965, and it's since been enjoyed by millions of people across the globe. This humble sandwich isn't quite as flashy as the chain's selection of towering hamburger stacks, but it's certainly earned a loyal following and proves especially popular during Lent. The crispy breaded Alaskan pollock patty sits inside a soft, steamed bun, alongside a slice of melty American cheese and a slice of tangy tartar sauce. It's a simple yet satisfying combination that serves as a lighter alternative to other beef and chicken options on the menu.
While the Filet-O-Fish is perfectly delicious as it is, it doesn't have to be ordered in its standard form. Like many McDonald's menu items, this sandwich can easily be customized with a few nifty tweaks. There are plenty of ways to enhance the texture and flavor here, whether you're looking to add extra crunch, protein, richness, or tang to your stack. You can switch out the sauce, pile in extra toppings, or even fuse multiple menu items to create something entirely new. So, if you've been playing it safe with your order up until now, why not give one of these game-changing hacks a try on your next trip to the Golden Arches?
Add fries to your stack
There's nothing unusual about enjoying a carton of fries alongside a McDonald's burger, but one way to really make the most of this combo is piling those fries inside the sandwich. This approach works especially well with a Filet-O-Fish. After all, fish and chips has long been a British pub classic for good reason. The crisp, salty potato tastes incredible with the tender, flaky white fish and tangy tartar sauce, and the fries make every bite of the sandwich far heartier.
To upgrade a Filet-O-Fish with fries, you won't need to ask for anything out of the ordinary when ordering — just grab some fries along with the sandwich. Then, before tucking in, lift off the top half of the bun, and pile in a generous handful of the fries, before sandwiching everything back together. The tartar sauce will help to keep the fries in place, all while infusing them with a delicious dose of creamy, tangy richness. And, the crunch of the fries provides the perfect contrast to the soft bun and melty cheese.
Ask for an extra fish patty
Why stick to one fish patty when you can have two? If you're feeling indulgent, just ask for an extra slice of crispy-coated pollock in your Filet-O-Fish. It's an easy trick that'll make the sandwich more substantial, adding more protein and crunch to your meal. With two patties inside the bun, you'll get a thicker, more satisfying bite every time. And, if two isn't enough, you don't have to stop there. Go all out and ask for a triple Filet-O-Fish and turn this humble sandwich into a towering seafood stack that'll rival any beef burger featured on the menu.
When ordering on the McDonald's app, just select the Double Filet-O-Fish option. This typically costs between $1 to $2 more than the standard version, depending on your location. A triple will increase your bill further, and for this version, you'll need to order in person.
If you're adding extra fish, you may as well give the other fillings a boost too, right? To maintain an optimal patty-sauce-cheese ratio, go ahead and ask for extra tartar sauce and sliced American cheese as well. This way, your upgraded sandwich will stay rich, moist, and flavorful throughout.
Give it a BLT-style makeover
To give a Filet-O-Fish a diner-style upgrade, consider adding crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, and sliced tomato. That's right, we're talking about the components of a classic BLT, and this tasty trio makes a fitting match for those crispy fish patties, creamy sauce, and gooey cheese.
Adding smoky, salty meat to the sandwich not only creates a more layered flavor but also enhances the texture with a hit of crunchy, chewy goodness that makes everything feel more indulgent. The lettuce and tomato bring freshness, juiciness, and even more crunch, and the final stack is perfectly balanced without straying too far from the Filet-O-Fish's original savory flavor.
With this customization, it's a simple case of asking for extras when ordering, since McDonald's already has all these elements on hand. You'll need to order with a cashier, since the app doesn't give you the option to add all three elements to the fish sandwich. And, there will be an extra charge — typically around $2 or $3 for the full upgrade. You'll still get the customary swipe of tartar sauce and half a slice of American cheese in there too, though you can absolutely ask for more of these fillings if desired.
Add extra cheese
The Filet-O-Fish is famous for its unusual half slice of American cheese, and there's actually some reasoning behind this seemingly stingy portion. While many assume it's nothing more than a money-saving tactic, McDonald's claims the decision was made to keep the balance of flavors and textures just right. Back in 2012, a McDonald's representative addressed the question, explaining: "We only use half a slice of cheese because that's exactly the perfect balance for the tangy tartar sauce and crispness of the Filet-O-Fish coating." They added that using more cheese could overwhelm the sandwich, stating "anything more than that would throw off the mojo of the sandwich and overshadow the delicate flavor of the pollock."
If you don't agree with the half slice portion, the good news is that you can simply ask for more. McDonald's will happily replace the standard half with a whole slice or even throw in two if you really want to amp up the cheesiness. Just keep in mind that these customizations will incur a small extra cost.
The resulting sandwich will have a richer, creamier finish, which can be enhanced further with extra tartar sauce if you'd like. This hack also works brilliantly if you're customizing the stack with other fillings like bacon or fries, with that savory, melty cheese tying everything together.
Replace the tartar sauce with Big Mac sauce
Fish and tartar sauce is an age-old combination, and there's no denying how beautifully these savory elements come together. However, there's another famous McDonald's sauce that also pairs surprisingly well with crispy fried fish — the similarly rich, creamy, and tangy Big Mac sauce. This essential component of the chain's most iconic burger offers a zestier, slightly sweeter, pickle-forward taste, meaning it packs more of a punch than the mild tartar. And, these bolder, tangier notes are an excellent match for the subtle, savory flavor of the flaky pollock.
By swapping the tartar for Big Mac sauce, you'll create a sandwich with a noticeably greater depth of flavor. Since the McDonald's app doesn't accommodate Filet-O-Fish sauce swaps, in-person ordering is required with this one, and there's generally a small charge of around 50 cents. A top tip is to ask for two pumps of the sauce, since the dispenser actually releases less sauce than the one used for the tartar. For a heartier bite, you could absolutely double up on the fish patties, too. Or, lean even further into those classic Big Mac flavors by requesting extra pickles, lettuce, and onion in your order.
Add mustard and pickles
Mustard and pickles are featured in many items on the McDonald's menu, but they're typically found in burgers than contain beef patties. However, combining these bold, briny ingredients with fish is a no-brainer, and once you've tried this simple Filet-O-Fish upgrade, you won't look back.
The tangy warmth of the mustard livens up the sandwich, while pickles add a crisp, briny pop to every bite. Together, this punchy duo cuts through the richness of the cheese and tartar sauce, and provides a refreshing contrast to the crispy fish. The sandwich will remain light, but you'll add a whole new layer of flavor that makes things feel a little more vibrant.
What's more, you can make this easy tweak when ordering on the app, without extra cost. You could, however, take things a step further and load your stack with even more goodies. Salty bacon and juicy tomato would also complement those sour and briny notes of the mustard and pickles brilliantly. Alternatively, add some extra cheese for the ultimate balance of richness and freshness.
Go all out with a land, air, and sea burger
As McDonald's menu hacks go, it doesn't get more majestic than the land, air, and sea burger. This decadent stack is essentially the amalgamation of three classic burgers — the Big Mac, McChicken sandwich, and Filet-O-Fish. You won't find this beauty on the menu, of course, but you'll instead craft the ridiculously tall burger yourself, after ordering the three items separately.
To assemble the sandwich, start with the bottom bun and first patty of the Big Mac. Layer on the crispy McChicken patty, then the middle Big Mac bun and second beef patty. Top it off with the crispy-coated pollock from the Filet-O-Fish, before squishing everything down with the sesame-studded top of Big Mac bun. You'll be left with an extra bun from the Filet-O-Fish, but this certainly doesn't have to go to waste. Pile it up with fries and some extra sauces, such as barbecue or sweet and sour, to create a rather epic side for the fully loaded main event.
This upgrade is a must-try for anyone with a hearty appetite, and it packs just about every texture and flavor note you could wish for. There's the crunch of the crispy-coated chicken and fish, juiciness of the tender, deeply savory beef patties, and refreshing crunch of the lettuce, all enhanced by the tartness of pickles and onions. The cheese, Big Mac sauce, and tartar sauce also complement each other perfectly, rounding everything out with plenty of creamy richness.
Add hash browns
If you're visiting McDonald's in the early hours, you can take advantage of the breakfast menu and add a crispy hash brown (or two!) to your Filet-O-Fish. The golden potato patty might seem more at home alongside bacon and eggs, but it also makes a mouth-watering accompaniment to the crispy fish, rich tartar sauce, and pillowy bun.
Just open the sandwich, and arrange the crispy hash brown(s) atop the saucy fish patty. Pop the top of the bun back on, and the upgraded stack is ready. Now, it'll pack an impressive amount of crunch and an extra dose of warm, starchy goodness, making it altogether more filling, comforting, and brunch-appropriate. This hack also leaves plenty of room for experimentation. Feel free to add ketchup, extra tartar sauce, or an additional slice of cheese to melt over the hash brown for a truly indulgent finish.
Switch up the bun
A standard Filet-O-Fish comes with a rather unique type of bun. Unlike other McDonald's burgers, which often feature toasted and/or seeded buns, the beloved fish sandwich is made with a steamed version. Steaming the bread gives it an ultra-soft, pillowy texture that blends beautifully with the crispy fish and keeps things light. But, if you'd prefer a sturdier sandwich, switching out the bun for another variety is no problem.
McDonald's carries several different buns across its burger lineup, and most stores will let you switch things up, though will be down to the specific store manager's discretion. Ordering in person is essential here, so the staff member can put in a special request to the cooks. The sesame seed bun used for classics like the Big Mac or Quarter Pounder makes an excellent alternative, offering a slightly firmer texture and subtle nuttiness. It'll also hold up well if you load the Filet-O-Fish with extra toppings or sauce. The Big Arch bun, on the other hand, is topped with both sesame seeds and poppy seeds, and comes toasted for an even crispier finish. So, subbing in one of these would be a fantastic way to bring extra texture to your fish sandwich.
If your local store is difficult about swapping the bun, an alternative approach is to order a Quarter Pounder or Big Mac without the burger patty and other toppings, and a Filet-O-Fish without the bun. Then, simply combine the two together to create your own sesame-studded version of the fish sandwich.
Turn it into a surf and turf burger
If you can't decide between fish or beef, go ahead and combine the two in an epic surf and turf burger. This hack sees the crispy fish paired with juicy beef patties, and any extras that take your fancy, and there's plenty of opportunity to tailor this protein-packed medley to your taste.
If you're in the U.K. or Ireland, the Surf N' Turf is actually an official item on the McDonald's secret menu (as of January 2026). Ordering one on the app or in person gets you the usual Alaskan pollock filet, plus two beef patties, cheese, onions, mustard, pickles, and ketchup. Tartar sauce isn't included by default, so make sure to request a dollop if you want that familiar tang.
In other parts of the world, you'll likely need to create your own version by separately ordering a Filet-O-Fish and bunless beef-based burger such as the Double Cheeseburger or Quarter Pounder, then combining the two. This method still leaves things open to customization, with the option to add extras for an additional cost. So, feel free to max out the cheese, introduce some freshness with lettuce or tomato, or keep things traditional with tartar sauce only. Either way the combination of mild, flaky fish, and rich, savory beef is surprisingly satisfying.