The McDonald's Ordering Trick To Double — Or Triple — The Fish On Your Filet-O-Fish

McDonald's is home to many iconic menu items, including the one and only, Filet-O-Fish. A favorite of pescatarians and carnivores alike, the Filet-O-Fish features crispy fish topped with tangy tartar sauce and a slice of American cheese all served on a sweetly steamed bun. Yet, while the sandwich boasts the perfect combination of flavors and textures, occasionally, you might be in the mood for more fish. Luckily, there's an easy way to bulk up the sandwich — just ask for more fish.

Whether you order through the McDonald's app or in person, doubling or tripling the amount of fish in your Filet-O-Fish is simply a matter of making a request. Generally, each additional filet will set you back about a dollar. But, this tends to save you money in the long run as it increases protein without having to order another sandwich. Plus, because each filet is only 120 calories, ordering extra fish also ensures a more satiating Filet-O-Fish without adding too many calories. Not to mention that the additional patties could even result in a better tasting bite given the improved fish-to-bun ratio.

Although there is technically no limit as to how many extra fish patties can be added to your sandwich, we suggest opting for no more than an additional two. After all, a total of three flaky fish filets will keep flavors and textures in check without the risk of becoming unnecessarily messy to eat.