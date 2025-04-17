The McDonald's Ordering Trick To Double — Or Triple — The Fish On Your Filet-O-Fish
McDonald's is home to many iconic menu items, including the one and only, Filet-O-Fish. A favorite of pescatarians and carnivores alike, the Filet-O-Fish features crispy fish topped with tangy tartar sauce and a slice of American cheese all served on a sweetly steamed bun. Yet, while the sandwich boasts the perfect combination of flavors and textures, occasionally, you might be in the mood for more fish. Luckily, there's an easy way to bulk up the sandwich — just ask for more fish.
Whether you order through the McDonald's app or in person, doubling or tripling the amount of fish in your Filet-O-Fish is simply a matter of making a request. Generally, each additional filet will set you back about a dollar. But, this tends to save you money in the long run as it increases protein without having to order another sandwich. Plus, because each filet is only 120 calories, ordering extra fish also ensures a more satiating Filet-O-Fish without adding too many calories. Not to mention that the additional patties could even result in a better tasting bite given the improved fish-to-bun ratio.
Although there is technically no limit as to how many extra fish patties can be added to your sandwich, we suggest opting for no more than an additional two. After all, a total of three flaky fish filets will keep flavors and textures in check without the risk of becoming unnecessarily messy to eat.
Bulk up a Filet-O-Fish even further
Aside from amping up protein, there are a few other ways to make a stacked Filet-O-Fish more filling. For example, ordering extra tartar sauce or double cheese is wise as introducing more of these key components can work to ensure a harmonious bite. On the other hand, swapping the steamed bun for a heftier potato roll or sesame seed bun can also bulk up the sandwich without impacting the integrity of the sandwich too heavily.
Additionally, there's an opportunity to layer a bunch of other ingredients into a double or triple Filet-O-Fish. Anything from pickles to diced onions and fresh lettuce can add crunch and provide some vegetables — they even tame the richness of the multiple fried pollock patties of the Filet-O-Fish. Likewise, a squirt of mustard or sweet 'n sour sauce can boost complexity and make the sandwich truly satisfying, much like stacking a handful of fries into the sandwich for a heartier bite.
Before making any modifications, however, it's worth noting that customizations often come at a cost ranging from cents to dollars. Moreover, while ingredients can easily be removed, the same isn't always true when adding ingredients. As a result, you may need to order in person (and expect slight delays) for certain requests such as adding tomatoes or ordering the Filet-O-Fish dressed like a Big Mac. That said, we're pretty sure that a Filet-O-Fish laden with two or three patties will keep you full when served as is!