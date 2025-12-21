McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Has A Special Bun That You Probably Never Even Noticed

Even though McDonald's is known worldwide as a hamburger chain, the non-beef options on the menu have become just as famous. Chicken McNuggets, the Egg McMuffin, and the Filet-O-Fish are all iconic McDonald's menu items in their own right. The story of the Filet-O-Fish, in fact, dates back to the early 1960s. Franchise owner Lou Groen was trying to find a way to drum up business on Fridays, when his many Catholic customers abstained from meat. His solution was a fish sandwich that proved to be a big seller and was added to the menu nationally by 1965.

Over its 60-year history, the Filet-O-Fish has stood out for its use of fish, tartar sauce, and half slice of cheese — but another thing worth knowing about the Filet-O-Fish is that the bun is steamed. The steamed bun is just one of the standouts and it's the only sandwich on the menu that comes standard with it. However, you can custom order a steamed bun for any other sandwich on the menu if you want. The bun itself is the same one used for a regular McDonald's hamburger and cheeseburger, the difference just comes down to how it is prepared.

The steaming makes the bun noticeably softer than a standard burger bun at McDonald's. Eating is not just about taste but texture, after all. With delicate fish, McDonald's doesn't want a firmer, crunchier bun overpowering it. Instead, the softer bun complements the fish and the sauce to make a more pleasant bite.