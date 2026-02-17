A Few Filet-O-Fish Customizations Give It A Diner-Style Upgrade

The Filet-O-Fish started as a McDonald's Lent specialty over 60 years ago, beating out a fruit-centered competitor known as the Hula Burger. Not only did the Filet-O-Fish win over those observing Lent, but it quickly became a year-round customer favorite. Featuring a fried filet of Alaskan pollock, American cheese, and tartar sauce on a steamed bun, the Filet-O-Fish is the perfect combination of textures and flavors. However, a few modifications will give it a diner-style upgrade.

Like many US restaurants, McDonald's is always open to customizations. And there are plenty of ways to improve the Filet-O-Fish. Looking to double or triple the fish on your Filet-O-Fish? Ask for extra filets. Want a British pub-style fish sandwich? Layer McDonald's famous french fries in between the buns. The diner-style upgrade that will make a hearty and comforting meal out of your next Filet-O-Fish, however, is to transform it into a BLT hybrid. One of the most classic diner sandwiches, a BLT is as simple and delicious as McDonald's fish sandwich, making it easy to combine the two. Plus, crispy strips of bacon make everything better — we ranked bacon-laden burgers among our favorites at McDonald's. And it'll certainly elevate the fish sandwich, offering a rich, savory flavor and chewy crunch. Not to mention that it'll also add some freshness from the veggies.

To make the upgrade, simply add bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes to the Filet-O-Fish. Since the original Filet-O-Fish only comes with half a slice of American cheese, adding an extra slice of decadent cheese will balance the intense bacon flavor.