This Addition Makes McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Taste Like A British Pub Staple

Love it or hate it, there's no denying that McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is one of the most iconic fast food fish sandwiches out there. Some people look at it a bit sideways, but its soft fish patty with creamy tartar sauce hits the proper comfort food notes, thank you very much. If you want to take the sandwich to a whole new level, though, fill it with french fries for a fun spin on a British classic.

Fish and chips are a famous and well-loved part of British cuisine. In some international McDonald's locations, the dish used to be a standalone menu item for a limited time, but in the States, you have to hack the menu to enjoy this pub-favorite. Order the Filet-O-Fish and fries on the side. Then, lift the top bun off the sandwich, stack a liberal amount of fries onto the tartar sauce, and put back the bun. The sauce will keep the fries in place and give them tasty moisture. For a more filling upgrade, order an extra fish patty and stack the fries between the two patties as well as on top. It's not an exact replica of the traditional fish and chips, to be fair, but it's a pretty good sandwich version of it, especially when you're not near any authentic British pub.