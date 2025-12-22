McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich Earned Its Spot On The Menu By Beating Out A Fruit-Centered Competitor

There are many fun facts about McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, but perhaps the most interesting is its fruit-centric origin story. It all started in 1962 with Lou Groen, a McDonald's franchisee operating in a Cincinnati suburb called Monfort Heights, where the population was predominantly Catholic. Unfortunately for Groen, that meant very few sales on Fridays, as that was the day most Catholics at the time abstained from eating meat. But they did eat fish, which inspired Groen to create the Filet-O-Fish and present it to McDonald's founder Ray Kroc. Except, it turned out that Kroc was already working on his own meatless sandwich called the Hula Burger, which featured a thick pineapple patty with two slices of American cheese on a bun.

Confident in his creation and turned off by the idea of his restaurants smelling like fish, Kroc challenged Groen to a Good Friday sandwich showdown. The terms were simple: Both sandwiches would be sold at a few select locations, and the one with the most sales would be added to the menu. By the end of the competition, Kroc had sold six Hula Burgers to Groen's 350 Filets-O-Fish, and the rest was history.