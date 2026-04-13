Why This Iconic McDonald's Burger Simply Isn't Worth The Splurge

In the past, you could order anything from McDonald's and know that you were getting some of the most affordable burgers and fries in the fast food industry. Now, with restaurant expenses rising, budget-conscious customers may be shocked at the price of certain items from the Golden Arches. For one prominent example, the iconic Quarter Pounder with Cheese has sadly become an overpriced fast food item to avoid ordering.

We can't deny that this famous sandwich delivers on flavor — if you look at things purely in terms of taste, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese (or QPC for short) is the absolute best McDonald's burger on the menu. However, the quality may not justify the price in the eyes of thrifty customers. At most McDonald's across America, a single QPC costs around $6, while a meal (which adds a medium-sized fry and drink) costs just above $10. In more expensive areas, the burger alone can cost $7 to $8, kicking the price of a meal up to $12 to $13. Any order customizations will tack on extra fees, and suddenly, you're looking at a McDonald's order that costs nearly as much as a meal from a higher-quality restaurant.

If the QPC was more unique, it might be worth the splurge, but for the high price, you get a pretty standard burger with cheese, pickles, onions, mustard, ketchup, and a patty that's hefty for McD's, but not particularly generous by other standards. Other McDonald's burgers offer a similar eating experience for more reasonable prices.