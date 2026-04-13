Why This Iconic McDonald's Burger Simply Isn't Worth The Splurge
In the past, you could order anything from McDonald's and know that you were getting some of the most affordable burgers and fries in the fast food industry. Now, with restaurant expenses rising, budget-conscious customers may be shocked at the price of certain items from the Golden Arches. For one prominent example, the iconic Quarter Pounder with Cheese has sadly become an overpriced fast food item to avoid ordering.
We can't deny that this famous sandwich delivers on flavor — if you look at things purely in terms of taste, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese (or QPC for short) is the absolute best McDonald's burger on the menu. However, the quality may not justify the price in the eyes of thrifty customers. At most McDonald's across America, a single QPC costs around $6, while a meal (which adds a medium-sized fry and drink) costs just above $10. In more expensive areas, the burger alone can cost $7 to $8, kicking the price of a meal up to $12 to $13. Any order customizations will tack on extra fees, and suddenly, you're looking at a McDonald's order that costs nearly as much as a meal from a higher-quality restaurant.
If the QPC was more unique, it might be worth the splurge, but for the high price, you get a pretty standard burger with cheese, pickles, onions, mustard, ketchup, and a patty that's hefty for McD's, but not particularly generous by other standards. Other McDonald's burgers offer a similar eating experience for more reasonable prices.
Order these burgers for cheaper yet tasty McDonald's trip
Fans of McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese may not see the price as a dealbreaker, but there are two equally satisfying burgers that save you cash with every trip: The iconic Big Mac and the wonderfully large Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese. There are lots of facts to know about the Big Mac, yet even huge fans may not notice that it's often a few cents cheaper or the same price as a QPC. The Big Mac is also just as satiating, known for its tall stack of three buns and two beef patties. Yes, the QPC's signature patty is thicker, but you basically get the same amount of meat in each burger. If your local store sells the Big Mac for less, it's a better-value pick that will please your wallet and taste buds.
Meanwhile, the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese upgrades the burger with a second quarter-pound patty and an extra slice of cheese. It's typically priced about $1.30 to $2 more than its single-patty cousin, but in return, you get a truly generous, beefy burger that packs in 18 more grams of satiating protein. If you ask us, the nominal extra cost of a double QPC is worth it for the upsize, delivering the great taste of a classic QPC with more bang for your buck. As of March 2026, McDonald's is planning new budget-friendly deals, but in the meantime, be conscious of which orders deliver enough food to justify those rising prices.