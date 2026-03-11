McDonald's Is Planning New Budget-Friendly Deals As It Tries To Remind Diners It's Cheap

Everything feels so expensive these days. From gas prices to grocery shopping, the cost of living seems to be creeping up in all aspects of life. This includes once-affordable value meals from fast food joints, and some of us are wondering if fast food dollar menus are a thing of the past. However, McDonald's seeks to offer a bit of a respite from sky-high price increases with a rollout of more reasonably priced menu items in 2026, which comes as good news for many.

According to The Wall Street Journal, McDonalds plans to offer menu items at lower price points this April, including some options that cost $3 and under and a breakfast meal deal for $4. For its $3 and under menu, McDonald's is including options like 4-piece chicken McNuggets and its sausage biscuit, as well as other fast food offerings that will likely to be added upon the official rollout. Additionally, the $4 breakfast value meal will include chain mainstays like McMuffins, along with McDonald's signature crispy hash brown and coffee.