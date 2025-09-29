What A McDonald's Big Mac Meal Costs In Different Cities: Brooklyn's Price Tag Is Unexpected

McDonald's works its hardest to provide a consistent experience for customers across the United States, but while its menu items likely taste the same from area to area, prices can vary in unexpected ways. To find out which cities offer the most and least expensive McD's experiences, we researched prices for the classic Big Mac meal. A few surprising facts emerged, especially that Brooklyn, New York, of all places, offers a pretty decent deal.

A Big Mac meal consists of the famed burger plus medium fries and a fountain drink. It's not the most bougie lunch, but given the stereotype that everything is more expensive in big cities (especially New York City), it's interesting that this meal costs as little as $8 for a medium combo to around $11 for a large in Brooklyn. That may not sound super cheap to everyone, but take a look at how much a Big Mac cost in 2000 versus 2025, and you'll understand why this 3-piece meal isn't too shabby.

What's one city that might give you a shock when you order a Big Mac meal? In Boston, Massachusetts, the Golden Arches may charge you somewhere between $13 and a little over $13.60. Some customers from the Greater Boston area allege that they've paid $15 to almost $18 for the popular meal. Massachusetts has been named as the most expensive state for a Big Mac, according to a survey by CashNetUSA, making these numbers just a little less surprising.