Here's How Much A McDonald's Big Mac Cost In 2000 Vs 2025

McDonald's may remain one of the most popular fast food restaurants in the world, but it's not immune to inflation. In fact, inflation has affected the cost of almost everything — from the price of houses to the price of chocolates. While fast food used to feel like an easy, affordable meal or snack to grab on the way home, rising costs are beginning to turn it into a luxury. For instance, in the last 25 years, the price of a simple Big Mac has increased by over 158%.

In 2000, a Big Mac averaged about $2.24, but in 2025 the average price of a Big Mac in the U.S., according to The Economist's Big Mac index, is now $5.79. Of course, this cost can vary by location, making it more or less expensive in different parts of the country. With that said, in the grand scheme of things, it's not entirely unusual for prices to increase year by year, let alone over 25 years. However, considering that the Big Mac only cost 45 cents when it debuted in 1967, a $5.79 fast food hamburger can seem like a hard pill to swallow.