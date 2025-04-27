Here's How Much A McDonald's Big Mac Cost In 2000 Vs 2025
McDonald's may remain one of the most popular fast food restaurants in the world, but it's not immune to inflation. In fact, inflation has affected the cost of almost everything — from the price of houses to the price of chocolates. While fast food used to feel like an easy, affordable meal or snack to grab on the way home, rising costs are beginning to turn it into a luxury. For instance, in the last 25 years, the price of a simple Big Mac has increased by over 158%.
In 2000, a Big Mac averaged about $2.24, but in 2025 the average price of a Big Mac in the U.S., according to The Economist's Big Mac index, is now $5.79. Of course, this cost can vary by location, making it more or less expensive in different parts of the country. With that said, in the grand scheme of things, it's not entirely unusual for prices to increase year by year, let alone over 25 years. However, considering that the Big Mac only cost 45 cents when it debuted in 1967, a $5.79 fast food hamburger can seem like a hard pill to swallow.
Why Big Macs keep getting more expensive
While paying close to $6.00 for a single McDonald's Big Mac can be considered a lot, that's not even the most expensively priced Big Mac. Technically, McDonald's are franchises, so prices can be set at the discretion of the location's owner. In fact, in 2023, a Big Mac was going for $8.29 in Darien, Connecticut, with a customer's post on X going viral after showing the Connecticut location's Big Mac Combo Meal's $17.59 price tag. The company's widespread price increases were so publicized that the McDonald's president even stepped in to respond, stating in a press release that social media claims that McDonald's increased prices were beyond inflation were wholly inaccurate.
According to a fact sheet that McDonald's released in 2024, the price of Big Macs increased 21% between 2019 and 2024, jumping from $4.39 to $5.29. With that said, between the end of 2024 and March 2025's $5.79 price tag, the price of a Big Mac has already increased by over 9%. The cause of this increase, as officially stated, is due to increased operational costs, including labor and ingredients. With the price of this burger steadily increasing over the last 25 years, it stands to reason it will only continue to do so.