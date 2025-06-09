Which McDonald's Has The Cheapest Big Mac In The US?

The McDonald's Big Mac has been a staple of the fast food chain's menu since its inception in 1967 when it cost a mere $0.45. However, as the decades go on, inflation rises and prices must go up. Food analytics website Pantry & Larder shared their McCheapest map, which shows the most and least expensive Big Macs in all of the United States. On the map, a Big Mac sold in Stigler, Oklahoma, in 2023, cost just $3.45. For comparison, the priciest sandwich was located in Lee, Massachusetts, costing $8.09, more than twice what it would in Stigler. By checking prices on DoorDash, we confirmed that the Oklahoma burger stands at $4.99 and the Massachusetts location stayed about the same, only rising up to $8.19. Big Mac prices tend to rise yearly due to inflation, labor costs, and operational prices.

Pantry & Larder founder Veronica Fletcher elaborated on the map with Food & Wine. "Everyone can relate to the price of a McDonald's," Fletcher said. "By using every McDonald's location, users can zoom into their area and check where their cheapest Big Mac is." The goal was to create a useful guide for consumers hunting for a deal. And although the map hasn't been updated since 2023, its information can still be used to give a broad idea about which locations in your area may have cheaper prices.