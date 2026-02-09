The Subtle Price Change You May Notice At McDonald's In 2026

The cost of food at McDonald's has been a national conversation for years now, but a change is coming. The controversy leading to these changes has stemmed from nationwide anger over food inflation, with the ubiquitous and highly symbolic McDonald's being the biggest lightning rod. Photos and charts showing McDonald's prices pre- and post-pandemic regularly get posted to social media, often with claims that the average price has increased over 100%. It's gotten to be such a trend that McDonald's has had to respond to the wild price hike claims with fact sheets.

While many of these numbers are, admittedly, overly inflated, McDonald's prices have increased by around 40% on average since 2019, which is still a big jump. This has led to a slowdown in sales in the past few years. Evidently, the fast food giant has gotten spooked, because starting this year, McDonald's is cracking down on pricing by franchisees to put more of an emphasis on value.

It may be hard to notice because all of this is happening behind the scenes, and McDonald's is not promising specific price drops, but it could mean some more affordable meals. The corporation has announced its plans to update its franchising standards to allow those establishments the ability to adjust prices based on local factors. Essentially, this pushes (but doesn't force) the franchisees that own 95% of McDonald's locations to reconsider pricing decisions.