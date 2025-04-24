How Much Money Do McDonald's Franchise Owners Really Make?

After the brothers who founded McDonald's faced trials and tribulations, it appears that sticktoitiveness is a prerequisite for anyone else looking to be in charge of those golden arches, even in just one location. Franchise owners often find the costs of running a McDonald's to be astronomical, and they just as often make less than one might assume. According to GlassDoor, McDonald's franchise owners earn anywhere between $76,000 and $142,000 per year.

That might sound decent, but the financial barrier to entry for potential franchise owners is high. The initial cost can be between $1.47 million and $2.64 million, according to Investopedia. This is determined by factors like the location — is it in a busy area with lots of foot traffic? Existing locations are generally cheaper than an entirely new spot, but if that location hasn't been doing well, franchise owners must shell out for renovations and marketing to get customers back in.

Initial payments can amount to 25% to 40% of the location's cost (per Fox Business), and new owners must pay this with their own non-borrowed money. They're expected to have $500,000 in available funds, and they also must factor in a $45,000 franchising fee and three months' worth of rent too. Those are the up-front costs; from there, rent can run as high as hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on size and location. There's an additional royalty fee of 4% to 5% of monthly gross sales, and owners also must pony up for every little thing the restaurant needs, from signs to the food itself.