McDonald's 8 Dipping Sauces, Ranked Worst To Best

McDonald's may be losing the fight against inflation, but at least most of the dipping sauces still only cost a couple dimes. The fast food giant is all about the sauce, so much so that its Big Mac sauce is iconic as the burger it's put on. The burger may have come first, but we all know the restaurant's secret special sauce is arguably the star. Other burgers and sandwiches often feature different sauces and condiments, but the assortment of dipping sauces are really there to support chicken McNuggets and McDonald's fries.

If you order McDonald's fries, you'll get a few packets of ketchup tossed in there — but that's child's play. The chain officially offers eight different dipping sauces, or seven if you exclude the regional hot mustard, which, thankfully, I could get my hands on. While each dipping sauce has something special to offer your greasy McDonald's bag, some just can't compete. I buckled down with some chicken McNuggets, salty fries, and each McDonald's dipping sauce I could find to rank them from worst to best, based on flavor balance, texture, and versatility.