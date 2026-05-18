The Forgotten San Francisco Burger That Came With A Scoop Of Ice Cream

People like to get very creative when it comes to their burger toppings. Candied bacon, fancy jams, chili — if you have a beef patty, it feels like you can stick almost anything on top. Although there was one San Francisco restaurant that could put everyone to shame: Hippopotamus Burger. It was home of none other than the Hamburger Sundae.

Nope, we're not talking about some sort of cookie sandwich. Hippo Burger, as it was known, served actual beef patties with a big ol' scoop of ice cream on top. The family-owned restaurant was located on Van Ness Street, one of San Francisco's major thoroughfares, until it closed in 1987. It's been a while, but locals still fondly remember the quirky menu and circus-themed interior. The one item that often gets brought up is the Hamburger Sundae. It consisted of a plain beef patty smothered with ice cream, nuts, hot fudge sauce, and a cherry on top. Oh, and a sliced pickle, for good measure.

The creation was inspired by pregnant patrons who came in after appointments at a nearby OB-GYN office. But the Hamburger Sundae was also a favorite of daring kids, who grew to love the combination of the "hot, salty burger patty, with cold ice cream" as one Redditor described it, adding that it was "served fast so that the edges of the burger patty were still hot." On Facebook, one user called it a "burger and shake all in one", while another said their daughter ordered it because "that way she got dessert too". It wasn't quite Tasting Table's ultimate sundae, but it sure was memorable.