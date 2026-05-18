The Forgotten San Francisco Burger That Came With A Scoop Of Ice Cream
People like to get very creative when it comes to their burger toppings. Candied bacon, fancy jams, chili — if you have a beef patty, it feels like you can stick almost anything on top. Although there was one San Francisco restaurant that could put everyone to shame: Hippopotamus Burger. It was home of none other than the Hamburger Sundae.
Nope, we're not talking about some sort of cookie sandwich. Hippo Burger, as it was known, served actual beef patties with a big ol' scoop of ice cream on top. The family-owned restaurant was located on Van Ness Street, one of San Francisco's major thoroughfares, until it closed in 1987. It's been a while, but locals still fondly remember the quirky menu and circus-themed interior. The one item that often gets brought up is the Hamburger Sundae. It consisted of a plain beef patty smothered with ice cream, nuts, hot fudge sauce, and a cherry on top. Oh, and a sliced pickle, for good measure.
The creation was inspired by pregnant patrons who came in after appointments at a nearby OB-GYN office. But the Hamburger Sundae was also a favorite of daring kids, who grew to love the combination of the "hot, salty burger patty, with cold ice cream" as one Redditor described it, adding that it was "served fast so that the edges of the burger patty were still hot." On Facebook, one user called it a "burger and shake all in one", while another said their daughter ordered it because "that way she got dessert too". It wasn't quite Tasting Table's ultimate sundae, but it sure was memorable.
Raw burgers and hippo-shaped toilets
The Hamburger Sundae was only part of Hippo Burger's lore. Opening the door to the restaurant was like stepping into another world — one with giant murals, striped walls, and hippo-shaped toilet seats. The eatery was part of a collection that included other restaurants named Monkey Inn and Crocodile Casbah, if that paints a better picture.
The menu (especially the burgers) were praised by customers, who ranged from legends like Bing Crosby to everyday blue-collar workers and families. There were over 50 options to choose from, all made with top-quality meat and inspired by the travels of owner Jack Falvey, who is often credited with being amongst the first to create a gourmet burger. Some of the many items on offer included "The Mexicanburger", which came with a "South of the Border" sauce; "The Pizzaburger", with mozzarella and pizza sauce; and the "The Tahitianburger", a water chestnut-topped patty that was served on a pineapple round with banana fritters.
There were also hamburger steaks, and even a "Cannibalburger" made of raw sirloin. As one patron on Facebook said, "The menu stood as tall as a small child". But the Hamburger Sundae was always one of the standouts. Yet another user on a different Facebook post confirmed, "The Hamburger Sundae was my favorite". The restaurant was sold when Falvey retired, but it will always be remembered by its former patrons. If you are in California, there aren't too many burger sundaes we can recommend nowadays, but we do have a list of the best sundaes in every state (pickle-free).