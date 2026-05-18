Forget Fast Food: This Sit-Down Chain Has Better Deals On Burgers
Fast food burgers can be delicious, with iconic choices like In-N-Out's double double, McDonald's Big Mac, and Burger King's whopper. But none of these burgers are necessarily sit-down quality burgers. Plus, with the rising cost of food in general, fast food chains have become overpriced. So if you want a delicious burger that won't break the bank, forget fast food and head to Chili's.
The "3 for Me" value menu makes Chili's one of the most affordable restaurant chains. It features a choice from various burgers with a side of fries, bottomless drink, and either a side salad, soup, or chips and salsa all for $10.99. You can choose between Chili's Big QP burger, bacon cheeseburger, Old Timer Burger, and Big Smasher burger. Chili's customers suggested that some of the burgers are superior riffs off famous fast food burgers, such as the Big QP being like a Quarter Pounder with cheese and the Big Smasher like a Big Mac. Plus, according to some customers, Chili's burgers and fries are far superior to fast food and cheaper than most fast food combos that offer less food overall. A Chili's customer on Reddit wrote, "I started going to Chili's more often after I noticed the 3 for me was the same or less cost than a double Whopper meat at BK." Indeed, combo meals for double cheeseburgers and bacon cheeseburgers at McDonald's, In-N-Out, and Burger King all surpass the $10.99 mark, not to mention the upcharge for any extra toppings. Chili's customers also enjoy the sit down experience with waiter service at the restaurant, with one stating, "The service was great and food was amazing."
More sit-down meal deals from Chili's and beyond
The amount of food you get with a Chili's "3 for Me" deal is generous, too. One Redditor wrote, "Way more food and 10x better tasting [than McDonald's]. I typically can't eat it all so I still have half a burger and some fries left for later." Burgers and chicken sandwiches aren't the only meal deal to cash in on. Some of our top ranked Chili's entrees like chicken crispers, Cajun shrimp pasta, and chicken bacon ranch quesadillas are also available on the "3 for Me" value menu.
Many Redditors agreed that Chili's has very good value burgers, but they also thought the best value could be a toss up between Chili's and Applebee's. In fact, we compared the meal deals from Chili's and Applebee's, concluding that Chili's has a leg up. Applebee's may be cheaper, but you get way more bang for your buck with Chili's. Plus, we thought Chili's burgers taste better. If you don't want a meal at Chili's, the Happy Hour deals are likewise hard to beat. And if you're coming with a crowd, you can take advantage of Chili's triple dipper appetizers. This lets you choose three different appetizers for a little more than 16$ to share while you enjoy a cheap yet delicious Happy Hour Margarita or $3 beer.