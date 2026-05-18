Forget Fast Food: This Sit-Down Chain Has Better Deals On Burgers

Fast food burgers can be delicious, with iconic choices like In-N-Out's double double, McDonald's Big Mac, and Burger King's whopper. But none of these burgers are necessarily sit-down quality burgers. Plus, with the rising cost of food in general, fast food chains have become overpriced. So if you want a delicious burger that won't break the bank, forget fast food and head to Chili's.

The "3 for Me" value menu makes Chili's one of the most affordable restaurant chains. It features a choice from various burgers with a side of fries, bottomless drink, and either a side salad, soup, or chips and salsa all for $10.99. You can choose between Chili's Big QP burger, bacon cheeseburger, Old Timer Burger, and Big Smasher burger. Chili's customers suggested that some of the burgers are superior riffs off famous fast food burgers, such as the Big QP being like a Quarter Pounder with cheese and the Big Smasher like a Big Mac. Plus, according to some customers, Chili's burgers and fries are far superior to fast food and cheaper than most fast food combos that offer less food overall. A Chili's customer on Reddit wrote, "I started going to Chili's more often after I noticed the 3 for me was the same or less cost than a double Whopper meat at BK." Indeed, combo meals for double cheeseburgers and bacon cheeseburgers at McDonald's, In-N-Out, and Burger King all surpass the $10.99 mark, not to mention the upcharge for any extra toppings. Chili's customers also enjoy the sit down experience with waiter service at the restaurant, with one stating, "The service was great and food was amazing."