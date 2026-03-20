Chili's Vs Applebee's: Which Chain Offers The Better Meal Deal?

There is a constant battle going on between two casual chain restaurant titans, each of them vying for your appetite with what are, frankly, really good deals. In one corner, we have Chili's, a chain with around 1,200 restaurants in the U.S. offering up its 3 For Me deal. Opposite Chili's is Applebee's, which itself boasts close to 1,500 locations spread across the country, as well as its Really Big Meal Deal. At first glance, both of these deals offer exceptional value, so it's difficult to decide whether Chili's or Applebee's is more affordable in their offering. To get to the bottom of this, we needed firsthand experience. After sampling the meal deals at both of these chains, I can say that the judgment was incredibly close, but my dining companion and I agreed that Chili's was a narrow winner on both quality and value. Both deals, however, are worth exploring.

Applebee's Really Big Meal Deal (available only at select locations) starts at just $9.99 and includes six options of basic burgers and chicken sandwiches at that price. Included with the meal is a fountain drink and a side of fries. For $3 more, the sandwich can be upgraded to something like the Whole Lotta Bacon Burger that has bacon both as a topping and mixed into the patty, or the Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich, which is pretty self-explanatory. A full meal starting at $10 is a real win these days wherever you can find it, but the options feel pretty limited, particularly at the starting price.