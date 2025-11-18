Chili's Vs Applebee's: Which Has The Cheaper Happy Hour?
Who doesn't love the feeling of snagging a satisfying deal? Happy hours are a classic way to get more bang for your buck, and discounts at Chili's and Applebee's come top of the list. There's just one problem: most of these restaurants have an overlapping happy hour on weekdays. You can't be in two places at once, so, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., which do you rush to? It is hotly debated which chain restaurant is more affordable, and the consensus is that Applebee's and Chili's are almost identically priced. Still, for drinks, prices are pointing to Applebee's.
Spend happy hour sipping at Chili's, and cocktails are limited to the $6 Margarita of the Month or $7 Tequila Classic Marg. Grab a table at Applebee's, and cocktails drop to $4 or $5. Beers at both chains sit roughly on par, at $3 to $4. It doesn't sound hugely drastic, but every dollar counts — especially if you're sipping multiple Long Islands. And, as seasoned bargain-hunters know, promotions also make a difference. Historically, Applebee's has nabbed the "cheaper" crown with deals like the "Dollarita", serving house margaritas for only $1. Fleeting promotions are the real showstoppers, so scour local venues for participation and keep your eyes peeled for new announcements.
What about food?
Let's be honest, the chaos of happy hour traditionally unravels at the bar. Food is a tougher call. That said, both Chili's and Applebee's tend to offer (at least something) in the way of stomach-sweeteners. Memorize when Chili's happy hour is and what deals are included; many locations offer discounted appetizers, like reduced boneless wings. Similarly, Applebee's provides 50% appetizer discounts, including reductions on mozzarella sticks, chicken quesadillas, boneless wings, and onion rings. That's pretty neck-and-neck.
Don't forget that both chains have promotions that run alongside happy hour, though. Peckish diners should note that you can claim free chips and salsa on every Chili's visit (a dreamy accompaniment for those $6 margs) or nab a $10.99 "3 For Me" deal (including drinks, starter, and main). To Chili's credit, the Applebee's equivalent is slightly pricier; a "2 for $25" deal on two entrées and one appetizer.
Ultimately, the "cheapest" experience varies per location and what you're craving. Feeling really tactical? Applebee's has an evening happy hour, running from 9 p.m. until close. Nobody can be in two places at once, but it's possible to attend back-to-back happy hours. Grab food at Chili's before enjoying evening drinks at Applebee's.