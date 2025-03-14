Applebee's Vs Chili's: Which Chain Restaurant Is More Affordable?

With both grocery and restaurant prices taking a toll on Americans' wallets more than ever, people are in search of an affordable place where they can relax and eat. Of those few options, the chain sit-down restaurants Applebee's and Chili's are two of the biggest competitors. Especially as fast food prices have kept hitting new highs, sit-down chains have been pushing deals to fill in the budget eating void, rolling out combo meals like Applebee's Really BIG Meal Deal and Chili's 3 for Me that are actually competitive with places like McDonalds. But claims to be the best value in town are one thing — if you are looking for an affordable meal between Applebee's and Chili's, what's the reality?

To compare the two we looked at menu and deal prices at Applebee's and Chili's locations in similar areas and tried to compare the most similar menu items. The good news is that both places are still impressively affordable given recent inflation, and as for which you should choose, well, it's actually going to come down to taste, because Applebee's and Chili's have almost identical prices. Each has slight edges on different items, and portion sizes made a 1-to-1 comparison imperfect. In most cases, the difference in price came down to less than a dollar. If you are looking for a real difference, the biggest is that Chili's 3 for Me deal is one of the best restaurant values right now.