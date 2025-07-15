When Is Chili's Happy Hour And What Deals Are Included?
Ah, the beloved happy hour deal. Those few hours of the day when you rush to the restaurant, grab a few friends, grab a seat at the bar, and get to drinking at a discounted price. Maybe you'll find deals on half-priced burgers, or BOGO cocktails, or even low-priced tequila shots. As entertaining as they are, some U.S. states have banned happy hours entirely, but if you live somewhere with a restaurant like Chili's (since Oregon doesn't have a single Chili's location), the possibilities for discounted Southwestern eggrolls and Texas cheese fries are surely in your future.
Hours may vary by location, but generally, you can snag happy hour deals at Chili's from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. On weekends, the party never stops, since happy hour deals run all day on Saturdays and Sundays. There are tons of deals to save money on appetizers like white skillet queso or boneless wings (though we recommend skipping Chili's bone-in wings). Plus, Chili's hasn't forgotten about alcoholic happy hour choices, offering customers $3, $4, and $5 deals on certain beers and wines such as Bud Light, Modelo, and house wines. And we can't forget about the iconic $6 Margarita of the Month, which is listed with Chili's happy hour deals, even though the promotion lasts all day, every day.
Chili's deals go beyond happy hour
Not only does Chili's offer deals during happy hour, but there are other ways for budget-conscious customers to save money during different hours of the day. The My Chili's Rewards program is free to enroll in and allows customers to accumulate points on spending towards free and discounted menu items. The rewards program promises a free dessert on your birthday and free, bottomless chips and salsa on every visit. There's also the Chili's "3 For Me" deal, which allows customers to order a drink, an appetizer, and an entree for just $10.
With all of these deals and discounts, how does Chili's remain profitable? The company employs a tactic known as the Barbell Strategy. According to an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Chili's CEO Kevin Hochman said the company is glad to offer more affordable options, such as happy hours and $6 margaritas, because it also offers premium options for the customer who's looking to splurge on higher-end products. It's a balance between those higher and lower end items that keeps the company in good standing, as demonstrated by a rise in both customers and sales in recent years. Looks like those savings on happy hour appetizers and $3 beers are here to stay.