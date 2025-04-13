Every US State That Has Banned Happy Hour

Bodying two-for-one margaritas before dinner can feel like boozy Icarus flying too close to the stained-glass pool table lamp. This isn't to say that happy hour doesn't absolutely rule. (Try untangling that double-negative after a $10 pitcher ... and when a single pint costs $5, you're going to order the pitcher.) But, it is to say that the wallet-friendly concept of American happy hour is structured in a way that encourages participants to down as many drinks as they can within a limited, two-hour window. Discount drinking en masse as quickly as possible can pose some drawbacks, which is why it's illegal for bars to hold happy hours in eight U.S. states: Alaska, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont. Massachusetts led the pack, banning happy hour back in 1984.

Other states have imposed restrictions on how long happy hour can last, the specific hours of day during which happy hour can be held, price reductions, and "all you can drink" specials. If you're jonesing for an afternoon pick-me-up in any of these states, it'll have to be crafted at home (we have a few tips for honing your home-mixology game). As you stock ingredients for your home bar, keep in mind that many states also have restricted hours and days for in-store liquor sales. In Indiana, one of the eight happy hour–less states, it's 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays.