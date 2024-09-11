Here's Why Your Aperol Spritz Keeps Falling Flat

You could say that as a cocktail, the tarty Aperol Spritz is almost magical. Refreshingly light, with just one taste, you'll feel transported to the romantic country of Italy. But while it's a relatively easy boozy drink to craft, you may often find your Aperol Spritz falling flat. And the reason why this drink can lose all its sparkling and bubbly magic is because you're probably making it wrong. You're not keeping this classic cocktail simple and clean, as Chowhound recipe developer Kamaron Lockwood. "There are a lot of variations that don't always translate ... and I think people make it a little too complicated," Lockwood explains.

To ensure your next Aperol Spritz does not fall flat, let's keep it simple. You can try our perfect for the holidays Aperol Spritz recipe, or go with Lockwood's recipe. Gather the ingredients, including ice, Aperol, Prosecco, club soda, and orange slices, and a good container for the cocktail, like a bubble glass or a white wine glass.

Depending on your palate, you can choose a sweeter or drier Italian sparkling wine. Luckily for our tastebuds, there's a Prosecco wine for every situation. Note, however, that while Lockwood felt any Prosecco would do, his personal preference is to use a drier Prosecco to make his Aperol Spritzes.