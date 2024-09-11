Here's Why Your Aperol Spritz Keeps Falling Flat
You could say that as a cocktail, the tarty Aperol Spritz is almost magical. Refreshingly light, with just one taste, you'll feel transported to the romantic country of Italy. But while it's a relatively easy boozy drink to craft, you may often find your Aperol Spritz falling flat. And the reason why this drink can lose all its sparkling and bubbly magic is because you're probably making it wrong. You're not keeping this classic cocktail simple and clean, as Chowhound recipe developer Kamaron Lockwood. "There are a lot of variations that don't always translate ... and I think people make it a little too complicated," Lockwood explains.
To ensure your next Aperol Spritz does not fall flat, let's keep it simple. You can try our perfect for the holidays Aperol Spritz recipe, or go with Lockwood's recipe. Gather the ingredients, including ice, Aperol, Prosecco, club soda, and orange slices, and a good container for the cocktail, like a bubble glass or a white wine glass.
Depending on your palate, you can choose a sweeter or drier Italian sparkling wine. Luckily for our tastebuds, there's a Prosecco wine for every situation. Note, however, that while Lockwood felt any Prosecco would do, his personal preference is to use a drier Prosecco to make his Aperol Spritzes.
The best Aperol Spritz that stays bubbly is a tried and true classic 3-2-1 builc
Once you have all your ingredients ready, it's time to make an Aperol Spritz that won't fall flat and will make Lockwood proud. Start by filling the wine glass with ice. Then, add 2 ounces of Aperol, 3 ounces of Prosecco, and 1 to 2 slices of orange. Be sure to squeeze some juice from the orange slices first before tucking them into the side of the glass. Then, top the cocktail with a splash of club soda. By adding the club soda last, you'll keep the Aperol Spritz fizzy and bubbling.
Lockwood's recipe, by the way, adheres to Aperol's original Aperol Spritz recipe, or a three, two, one cocktail build, which the International Bartender's Association has approved. Now that you're done building the classic cocktail, stir the drink. You can use chopsticks — the surprisingly simple kitchen utensil that helps you stir any cocktails with ease. Just be sure not to over-stir the drink, as that can deflate the bubbles. And there you have it, an Aperol Spritz that won't fall flat or disappoint.
