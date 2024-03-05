The 4 Cocktails Geoffrey Zakarian Says Every Home Mixologist Should Master - Exclusive

The goals of a professional mixologist are like those of a top chef: Match creativity and precision by employing an in-depth knowledge of flavors, textures, aromas, and ingredients that evoke senses. If you're someone who wants to begin dabbling in this art, it can feel like a lot to grasp. Fortunately, there are some easy places to get started. Mastering just a few key cocktails can elevate one's home bartending prowess from amateur to aficionado.

Geoffrey Zakarian is a Michelin-starred chef, restauranteur, cookbook author, and television personality — and he's also a seasoned mixologist in his own right. Known for his exactitude and discerning taste, Zakarian's social media presence regularly features inventive cocktail ideas, like his white Negroni recipe, for home mixologists. Recently, Zakarian spoke with Tasting Table for an exclusive interview about the essential cocktails home mixologists should know how to make.

Whether you're hosting a soirée or simply seeking to refine your cocktail repertoire, Zakarian identified four classic libations that can serve as cornerstones for any cocktail enthusiast. "You should be good at an Aperol spritz, you should be good at a Manhattan, you should be good at a nice whiskey sour, and you should be good at a martini," said Zakarian. "If you get those, anybody can make a margarita, anybody can have vodka and tonic, gin and tonic, but you want to be good at those four."