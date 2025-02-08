How To Start Drinking Amaro If You're New To Italian Liqueurs

Limoncello, amaretto di Saronno, and Sambuca are famous Italian liqueurs known as digestivos (or digestifs). They are enjoyed after a sumptuous meal while chatting with dinner companions. One extremely popular digestivo that you may not have tried yet is amaro ("bitter" in Italian). There are hundreds of different amari that are distilled from the Italian brandy grappa and infused aromatics, citruses, herbs, spices, and flowers. Because the selection of amari is so vast, we consulted with Caitlinn Santiesteban, Beverage Operations & Inventory Manager at Amal, Level 6 in Miami, Florida, for her opinion on which amari are the best for newcomers to Italian liqueurs.

"To begin exploring amaro, I recommend starting with it neat in a rocks glass or a small tumbler," Santiesteban told us. "Amaro boasts a complex flavor profile, best enjoyed when sipped slowly to fully appreciate its nuances." Despite the similarities in names, amari and bitters are quite different, and Santiesteban acklowledges that amaro is an acquired taste. But she offered several invaluable tips for drinking it for the first time.

First, start by trying the amaro neat (without ice) by pouring it into a rocks glass or tumbler and sip it slowly. "This allows you to take in the layers of flavor and adjust to its intensity," she said. Then if you find the bitterness and boldness overwhelming, try adding one or two ice cubes. "This will lightly dilute the amaro and soften its edge," Santiesteban explained.

