How To Start Drinking Amaro If You're New To Italian Liqueurs
Limoncello, amaretto di Saronno, and Sambuca are famous Italian liqueurs known as digestivos (or digestifs). They are enjoyed after a sumptuous meal while chatting with dinner companions. One extremely popular digestivo that you may not have tried yet is amaro ("bitter" in Italian). There are hundreds of different amari that are distilled from the Italian brandy grappa and infused aromatics, citruses, herbs, spices, and flowers. Because the selection of amari is so vast, we consulted with Caitlinn Santiesteban, Beverage Operations & Inventory Manager at Amal, Level 6 in Miami, Florida, for her opinion on which amari are the best for newcomers to Italian liqueurs.
"To begin exploring amaro, I recommend starting with it neat in a rocks glass or a small tumbler," Santiesteban told us. "Amaro boasts a complex flavor profile, best enjoyed when sipped slowly to fully appreciate its nuances." Despite the similarities in names, amari and bitters are quite different, and Santiesteban acklowledges that amaro is an acquired taste. But she offered several invaluable tips for drinking it for the first time.
First, start by trying the amaro neat (without ice) by pouring it into a rocks glass or tumbler and sip it slowly. "This allows you to take in the layers of flavor and adjust to its intensity," she said. Then if you find the bitterness and boldness overwhelming, try adding one or two ice cubes. "This will lightly dilute the amaro and soften its edge," Santiesteban explained.
Explore different varieties of amaro
Once you've sampled the amaro neat and over ice, you can build from there. Santiesteban suggests adding a splash of soda "or express a bit of orange peel over the drink. This will highlight the aromatic qualities and balance the bitterness." As you introduce yourself to Italian amaris, don't be shy about exploring different varieties. "Amaro varies significantly based on its region of origin and production methods," she told us.
For example, Santiesteban recommends amaro Averna, a bold liqueur that's great for cocktails. It's thought to have been first distilled by Benedictine monks in Sicily in the early 19th century and then later refined in 1868. Its exact herbal blend is unknown, except to the distillery. The few ingredients that are known include pomegranate, bitter lemon, and orange, which contribute to a caramel, spice, and citrus flavor profile.
Another recommendation is amaro Nonino, which is made in northern Italy and aged in sherry oak barrels for five years. A bartender's favorite, amaro Nonino is less bitter and less sweet than other amari and has notes of liquorice, rhubarb, and cinchona (from which quinine is produced). Climate and topography also affect an amaro's taste, as is the case with amaro Braulio, which is made in the Italian Alps, and its flavor profile has notes of pine and botanicals that are grown in the region. "Sample a few different types to explore the wide range of flavors," Santiesteban said, "from sweeter, herbal profiles to more bitter and intense expressions."
Substitute amaro for other spirits in cocktails
Santiesteban explained that the best way to enjoy amari in cocktails is to start with the ones you already know: "Once you've identified your favorites, you can dive deeper into their variations and potential pairings." The complexity of an amaro's flavor profile can add an unexpected depth to drinks. Amaro Averna is viewed as a good option for getting acquainted with this kind of liqueur. Santiesteban suggests using it in a Black Manhattan or substituting it for vodka in an espresso martini.
Another favorite of Santiesteban's team is amaro Montenegro, named in honor of the royal nuptials of Princess Elena of Montenegro to Prince Vittorio Emanuele III in 1885. It is redolent of cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg and herbal notes of oregano, marjoram, and coriander, and it transforms a Paper Plane cocktail into a new experience for bourbon lovers. Santiesteban also suggests amaro Montenegro for "a fun, high-energy shot like the M&M (equal parts mezcal and Montenegro), which packs a bit more punch than your classic tequila or lemon drop shot."
Perhaps the easiest way to ease your way into amaro is starting out with an Aperol spritz, Santiesteban then swapping out the Aperol with Averna, Campari, or Braulio "until you find the perfect combination that suits your taste."