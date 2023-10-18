Averna Is The Bold Italian Liqueur To Upgrade Your Fall Cocktails
Amaro is the new "it girl" of the modern cocktail scene, and discerning sippers everywhere are clamoring for a taste. You've met Aperol and Campari — now allow us to introduce Averna.
Fans have been enjoying Averna since the Benedictine monks of Abbazia Di Santo Spirito in northern Italy first made it in the 1800s. The liqueur contemporary fans know is still produced in Sicily using the proprietary recipe from 1868 — which remains top secret. Amaro, an Italian liqueur, is typically made by macerating flavorful ingredients like fruits, spices, and/or herbs and infusing them in brandy or a neutral wine. Tasters speculate that Averna features some combination of Mediterranean ingredients, including pomegranate, lemon and orange essential oils, and sugar to sweeten. Whatever the case, the profile is caramel-forward with notes of aromatics such as anise, rosemary, citrus, and sage.
This bittersweet Italian digestif is thick and dark brown — a stark contrast compared with many other Amari which are often thin and crimson-hued. Its viscous sweetness makes it accessible for those who might be new to amaro. Plus, its 29% ABV makes Averno a great base spirit for crafting low-proof cocktails. Thanks to its complexity, Averna is often enjoyed on its own on the rocks, but it's also a mixologist's secret weapon to create a knockout cocktail all fall season long.
Ciao, Averna
Averna is a one-way ticket to a killer autumnal nightcap. Whip up a dark, broody cocktail with Averna, cold brew liqueur (like Mr. Black), and tonic water over crushed ice. To really lean into your fall feels, you could combine spiced Averno with fresh apple cider and a shot of cognac, with a cinnamon sugar rim and orange wheel to garnish.
Like it moody? Balance Averna's dark botanical profile with dry elements. Averna is a key player in the burgundy Beatnik cocktail alongside port wine and bourbon. Or, the Black Manhattan stars Averna with rye whiskey and orange and Angostura bitters, plus a Luxardo cherry. Averna is also responsible for the dark hue in the smoky, tangy Devil's Soul cocktail, a complex high-ABV mix of rye whiskey, mezcal, Campari, and elderflower liqueur. You could even just slug it into a pot of steamy mulled wine.
If you prefer to brighten things up as the leaves start to change color, make a reimagined Last Word with Averna, gin, lime, and green Chartreuse. A ginger beer-Averno combo with a whole clove or star anise garnish would quell a scorching case of fall fever. Or, go savory for a festive fall brunch with a punchy Intercontinental 5 using Averna, Scotch, pineapple juice, lemon juice, and a handful of fresh arugula leaves.