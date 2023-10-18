Averna Is The Bold Italian Liqueur To Upgrade Your Fall Cocktails

Amaro is the new "it girl" of the modern cocktail scene, and discerning sippers everywhere are clamoring for a taste. You've met Aperol and Campari — now allow us to introduce Averna.

Fans have been enjoying Averna since the Benedictine monks of Abbazia Di Santo Spirito in northern Italy first made it in the 1800s. The liqueur contemporary fans know is still produced in Sicily using the proprietary recipe from 1868 — which remains top secret. Amaro, an Italian liqueur, is typically made by macerating flavorful ingredients like fruits, spices, and/or herbs and infusing them in brandy or a neutral wine. Tasters speculate that Averna features some combination of Mediterranean ingredients, including pomegranate, lemon and orange essential oils, and sugar to sweeten. Whatever the case, the profile is caramel-forward with notes of aromatics such as anise, rosemary, citrus, and sage.

This bittersweet Italian digestif is thick and dark brown — a stark contrast compared with many other Amari which are often thin and crimson-hued. Its viscous sweetness makes it accessible for those who might be new to amaro. Plus, its 29% ABV makes Averno a great base spirit for crafting low-proof cocktails. Thanks to its complexity, Averna is often enjoyed on its own on the rocks, but it's also a mixologist's secret weapon to create a knockout cocktail all fall season long.