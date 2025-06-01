The Chili's Appetizer To Leave Out Of Your Triple Dipper

If you're a foodie who uses social media, it's rare that you'll scroll on apps like TikTok without coming across the Triple Dipper from Chili's. In fact, the mix-and-match assortment of three appetizers and dips has gone so viral on TikTok that it now accounts for 11% of Chilis' total sales, per Fast Company. Between the Nashville Hot fried mozzarella and the classic Big Mouth Bites, it's tough to know which three Chili's appetizers you should try in your Triple Dipper — and which you can skip.

To save your precious time and money, you won't miss out on much if you skip ordering the bone-in wings from Chilis, according to our review of every Triple Dipper appetizer option. Our reviewer ranked these wings as the least appetizing item, despite how undeniably popular chicken wings are across the country (just take a gander at this hefty list of the 30 best chicken wings in America). Rather than providing the juicy, bold flavor one would expect from a great wing, we found that Chili's bone-in wings didn't impress. Although the Triple Dipper packs quite a punch of savory flavor for its sub-$20 price tag, not all apps are created equal.