The Chili's Appetizer To Leave Out Of Your Triple Dipper
If you're a foodie who uses social media, it's rare that you'll scroll on apps like TikTok without coming across the Triple Dipper from Chili's. In fact, the mix-and-match assortment of three appetizers and dips has gone so viral on TikTok that it now accounts for 11% of Chilis' total sales, per Fast Company. Between the Nashville Hot fried mozzarella and the classic Big Mouth Bites, it's tough to know which three Chili's appetizers you should try in your Triple Dipper — and which you can skip.
To save your precious time and money, you won't miss out on much if you skip ordering the bone-in wings from Chilis, according to our review of every Triple Dipper appetizer option. Our reviewer ranked these wings as the least appetizing item, despite how undeniably popular chicken wings are across the country (just take a gander at this hefty list of the 30 best chicken wings in America). Rather than providing the juicy, bold flavor one would expect from a great wing, we found that Chili's bone-in wings didn't impress. Although the Triple Dipper packs quite a punch of savory flavor for its sub-$20 price tag, not all apps are created equal.
Chili's bone-in wings: skip before you dip
From Super Bowl snacks to 4th of July cookouts, chicken wings are a consistent staple of American cuisine. Chili's in particular has long been known for its popular wings — both traditional and boneless — but our reviewer recommends that the bone-in version stays on the bench when it comes to ordering yourself a Triple Dipper. While you can choose from buffalo, honey-chipotle, barbecue, Nashville Hot, and sweet chili zing sauce options, we found that all varieties of the bone-in wings from Chili's weren't worth the $1.50 surcharge needed to include them in a Triple Dipper.
Aside from the additional cost, the wings were rather dry and bland. They lacked the amount of sauce and bold flavor our reviewer was looking for, leaving them pretty disappointed overall. If you'd rather not give up one of your three appetizer slots for this seemingly sub-par menu item, you may be better off ordering the boneless house BBQ wings for your Triple Dipper instead, which were ranked fifth in our review as opposed to the bone-in wings' eleventh rating.