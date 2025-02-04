10 Super Bowl-Themed Snacks To Make, Based On Your Favorite Team

With the Super Bowl fast approaching, even those who might not regularly follow football still anticipate the frills of the sport's biggest day – celebrity-laden advertisements, the halftime show, and now, Taylor Swift's gameday ensemble. Like July 4th, Super Bowl Sunday relies on house parties, and potlucks, with snack foods surrounding buffet tables intended for all-day grazing while the television blares the action.

This year, the Kansas City Chiefs return to the field to face off the Philadelphia Eagles in the neutral territory of New Orleans. And whether or not you'll be donning red and gold, or green and silver, announce your allegiance to either team by bringing along a themed dish tied to your favored team.

Based on region, team colors, players, and even a couple of in-jokes we've compiled a list of dishes you can cook up ahead of the big game, all of which point out which of the two teams you'll be rooting for. So soak up your cheap beer and potential sorrows with these ten team-motif refreshments so that no matter the Super Bowl's outcome, you'll walk away from Sunday feeling like a winner.