Miniature Cheesy Hot Dog Mummies With Dijon Dipping Sauce Recipe
Whether you're hosting a Halloween party or just want a fun, kid-friendly snack for the whole family, these savory appetizers add a spooky twist to your menu. Made with mini smoked sausages stuffed with sharp Cheddar cheese and wrapped in buttery, flaky puff pastry, these are as delicious as they are cute. A tangy Dijon dipping sauce perfectly complements the richness of the mummies, adding an extra layer of flavor that elevates them to the next level. For a touch of creative flair, pipe small rounds of additional Dijon mustard and ketchup to create eyes on each mummy before serving, making them not only tasty but also a great conversation starter.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "These mummies are not only fun to make, but they're also such a crowd-pleaser. The combination of smoky sausages, sharp cheese, and buttery pastry is irresistible. Plus the little mustard and ketchup eyes give them great personality!"
Gather the ingredients for miniature cheesy hot dog mummies with Dijon dipping sauce
To make these festive Halloween mummies, you'll need some pantry staples along with a few specialty items. Start with mini smoked sausages (Li'l Smokies) as the meaty, smoky base for these appetizers. Cut a slit in each sausage to stuff it with sharp Cheddar cheese, which bakes up creamy and decadent. Thawed frozen puff pastry is wrapped around each stuffed sausage to create a mummy-like appearance, with an egg brushed over for even browning and shine.
For an extra touch, sprinkle on some black pepper for a hint of heat. After baking, pipe Dijon mustard and ketchup onto each mummy to create eyes; however, this step is optional if you prefer to skip it. To prepare the Dijon dipping sauce, simply mix together mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, honey, white vinegar, and kosher salt. Adjust the amount of honey to taste based on your preference.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Line a baking sheet
Line a standard baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
Step 3: Prepare the sausages
Use a small knife to create a slit in the center of each mini sausage.
Step 4: Stuff with cheese
Slice the cheese into small strips (about 1 x ¼-inch), and stuff one piece into each sausage.
Step 5: Roll out the puff pastry
Unroll the puff pastry sheet and roll to a 10 x 16-inch rectangle.
Step 6: Trim the pastry
Trim the edges.
Step 7: Cut the pastry into strips
Use a knife or pizza cutter to cut 10 x ¼-inch strips of puff pastry.
Step 8: Wrap the sausages
Wrap one strip of puff pastry around each sausage in the style of a mummy.
Step 9: Transfer to a baking sheet
Transfer the sausages to a lined baking sheet, spacing them at least ½-inch apart.
Step 10: Prepare the egg wash
Stir to combine the egg and a splash of water.
Step 11: Brush with egg wash
Brush the mummies with egg wash and sprinkle them with black pepper.
Step 12: Bake the mummies
Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.
Step 13: Prepare the dipping sauce
In the meantime, prepare the dipping sauce: In a small bowl, stir to combine the mayonnaise, mustard, honey, vinegar, and salt until smooth.
Step 14: Transfer to a serving bowl
Transfer to a serving bowl and set aside.
Step 15: Prepare piping bags
If desired, place Dijon mustard and ketchup in small piping bags (or plastic sandwich bags).
Step 16: Transfer to a serving tray
Transfer the warm mummies to a serving tray.
Step 17: Serve warm
If desired, pipe rounds of mustard and dots of ketchup to create eyes. Serve warm.
- 1 (10-ounce) package Li'l Smokies (mini smoked sausages)
- 2 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese
- ½ (17.3-ounce) package frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 1 large egg
- Black pepper
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup Dijon mustard
- 3 tablespoons honey
- ¾ teaspoon white vinegar
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- Dijon mustard and ketchup, to create eyes
How can I change up these hot dog mummies?
These little bites are not only fun to assemble and perfectly themed for Halloween, but they're also completely customizable. Swap the mini smoked sausages for other varieties, such as mini hot dogs, chicken sausage, veggie sausage, or spicy Italian sausage for a different flavor profile. You can even use larger sausages for a heartier option. While sharp Cheddar adds a nice cheesy flavor, other varieties of cheese like pepper Jack, gouda, or mozzarella can offer a unique flavor profile. We love puff pastry for the flaky, buttery texture after baking, but crescent dough is also a great alternative.
For seasonings, consider sprinkling everything bagel seasoning, dried herbs, paprika, sesame seeds, or garlic powder over the mummies before baking. You can also incorporate additional fillings like sliced jalapeños or roasted red peppers for extra flavor.
Change up the Dijon dipping sauce by mixing in chopped herbs like parsley or chives, spicing it up with cayenne pepper, adding garlic powder or finely minced garlic, or including a spoonful of sour cream for added creaminess.
Can I prepare hot dog mummies ahead?
What's better than a crowd-pleasing bite-sized appetizer? One that can be made in advance! To prepare these mummies ahead of time, assemble the sausages by stuffing them with cheese and wrapping them with puff pastry as directed. Transfer them to the parchment-lined baking sheet, then wrap the sheet tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for up to 24 hours, or freeze for longer storage. For freezing, flash freeze until firm, then transfer to freezer-safe zip-top bags for up to two months. When you're ready to bake, place them back onto a lined baking sheet and bake straight from the refrigerator or freezer, adding a few extra minutes to the baking time as needed to ensure they cook through.
You can also prepare the Dijon dipping sauce in advance. Store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week. By making these little bites ahead of time, you can save valuable prep time on the day of your party and have a hot appetizer ready when your guests arrive.