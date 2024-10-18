Miniature Cheesy Hot Dog Mummies With Dijon Dipping Sauce Recipe

Whether you're hosting a Halloween party or just want a fun, kid-friendly snack for the whole family, these savory appetizers add a spooky twist to your menu. Made with mini smoked sausages stuffed with sharp Cheddar cheese and wrapped in buttery, flaky puff pastry, these are as delicious as they are cute. A tangy Dijon dipping sauce perfectly complements the richness of the mummies, adding an extra layer of flavor that elevates them to the next level. For a touch of creative flair, pipe small rounds of additional Dijon mustard and ketchup to create eyes on each mummy before serving, making them not only tasty but also a great conversation starter.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "These mummies are not only fun to make, but they're also such a crowd-pleaser. The combination of smoky sausages, sharp cheese, and buttery pastry is irresistible. Plus the little mustard and ketchup eyes give them great personality!"