Freshly Baked Turnovers With Cherry Jelly Recipe

By Jessica Morone and Tasting Table Staff
cherry turnover on plate Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Of all the fruit-filled desserts in the world, turnovers are one of the absolute best — after all, they are quite literally little pockets of goodness. You can incorporate just about any fruit that you want in turnovers, and for recipe developer Jessica Morone, the clear choice was cherries. "Personally, cherries are my favorite fruit, so I love that these feature the sweet and tart flavors of cherries in a flaky pastry," she describes, noting that the use of homemade jelly (as opposed to jam) adds a unique flair to a classic recipe. Another perk? You'll likely have leftover cherry jelly, which means you can use it on toast, pancakes, or even PB&J sandwiches.

Back to the turnovers themselves: This recipe for freshly baked cherry ones is just involved enough, meaning you'll make the simple cherry jelly from scratch, but frozen puff pastry ensures that you won't have to spend too much time in the kitchen making pastry dough. The jelly will need several hours to set, but you can spend that time doing something else. In fact, the ingredient list for this recipe is incredibly minimal — only seven ingredients total, and that's including the turbinado sugar garnish. So, despite yielding such an impressive treat, the workload won't feel overbearing. And, in the end, you'll have freshly-baked turnovers, extra cherry jelly, and plenty of time left in your day; it's a win-win-win all-around.

Gather the ingredients for freshly baked turnovers with cherry jelly

ingredients for cherry jelly turnovers Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Only three ingredients are needed for the cherry jelly: tart cherry juice, pectin, and granulated sugar. As for the turnovers, you'll need frozen puff pastry squares (thawed), flour for dusting your work surface, an egg for the egg wash (and for sealing the pastry), and turbinado sugar for garnish.

Step 1: Begin making the cherry jelly

cherry juice in pot Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a small saucepan, mix together the cherry juice and pectin. Bring to a boil for 1 minute.

Step 2: Mix in sugar and boil

cherry juice in pot Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add the sugar to the pan and bring back to a boil. Boil for 1–2 minutes, stirring continuously.

Step 3: Let the jelly set

cherry juice pouring into jar Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Pour the jelly into a jar, cover, and refrigerate until the jelly has set (which could take anywhere from 4–48 hours).

Step 4: Preheat the oven

oven set to 400 F Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Once the jelly has set, preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 5: Prep the egg wash

whisked egg in bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Whisk together the egg and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl. Set aside.

Step 6: Lay out the pastry squares

pastry square on floured surface Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Sprinkle the flour onto a clean surface and place the puff pastry squares on top of the flour.

Step 7: Add jelly to each square

spoon placing jelly on pastry Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Place 1 tablespoon jelly on each puff pastry square.

Step 8: Brush with egg wash

jelly on pastry square Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Brush two of the edges of each pastry square with egg wash.

Step 9: Fold and crimp the turnovers

fork crimping turnover edges Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Fold the pastry in half to form a triangle. Use a fork to crimp the edges to form a seal.

Step 10: Cut slits into the turnovers

knife cutting slit into turnover Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Cut 2–3 small slits in the top of each turnover with a paring knife.

Step 11: Line a baking sheet

baking sheet lined with parchment paper Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 12: Prep the turnovers for baking

pastry brush on unbaked turnover Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Place the turnovers on the baking sheet. Brush the tops of each turnover with the egg wash.

Step 13: Sprinkle on sugar

spoon sprinkling sugar onto turnover Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Sprinkle turbinado sugar over each turnover.

Step 14: Bake

baked turnovers on baking sheet Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Bake in the preheated oven for 20–23 minutes, until they are golden brown.

Step 15: Cool slightly, then enjoy

cherry turnovers on wooden board Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Let the pastries cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.

Freshly baked turnovers offer little pockets of dessert delight, and this version fills the flaky puff pastry with an easy, homemade cherry jelly.

Prep Time
4.5
hours
Cook Time
30
minutes
servings
8
Turnovers
cherry turnovers on wooden board
Total time: 5 hours

Ingredients

  • 1 cup tart cherry juice
  • 3 ounces pectin
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 8 puff pastry squares, thawed
  • 1 tablespoon turbinado sugar

Directions

  1. In a small saucepan, mix together the cherry juice and pectin. Bring to a boil for 1 minute.
  2. Add the sugar to the pan and bring back to a boil. Boil for 1–2 minutes, stirring continuously.
  3. Pour the jelly into a jar, cover, and refrigerate until the jelly has set (which could take anywhere from 4–48 hours).
  4. Once the jelly has set, preheat the oven to 400 F.
  5. Whisk together the egg and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl. Set aside.
  6. Sprinkle the flour onto a clean surface and place the puff pastry squares on top of the flour.
  7. Place 1 tablespoon jelly on each puff pastry square.
  8. Brush two of the edges of each pastry square with egg wash.
  9. Fold the pastry in half to form a triangle. Use a fork to crimp the edges to form a seal.
  10. Cut 2–3 small slits in the top of each turnover with a paring knife.
  11. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  12. Place the turnovers on the baking sheet. Brush the tops of each turnover with the egg wash.
  13. Sprinkle turbinado sugar over each turnover.
  14. Bake in the preheated oven for 20–23 minutes, until they are golden brown.
  15. Let the pastries cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 427
Total Fat 18.5 g
Saturated Fat 4.7 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 23.3 mg
Total Carbohydrates 62.7 g
Dietary Fiber 1.7 g
Total Sugars 31.3 g
Sodium 150.3 mg
Protein 4.4 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Can you use store-bought jelly in these turnovers, or can you make jam with other fruit?

halved cherry turnover on plate Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Thanks to the use of frozen puff pastry in this recipe, these turnovers really couldn't be easier to make, and the process of forming and baking them is pretty quick. The only thing that takes a significant amount of time is waiting for the cherry jelly to set. If you simply don't have time to wait a minimum of 4 hours for that process to happen, then Morone advises that store-bought jelly (or jam) will work just as well here and will save you quite a bit of time. 

If you're committed to making homemade jelly for these turnovers but aren't married to cherry being the flavor, you have a multitude of options. "The difference between jelly and jam is mainly that jelly is made from fruit juice rather than the whole fruit," Morone explains. "So, it's pretty easy here to swap in a different type of fruit juice." Certain juices that might work here include orange, cranberry, or apple juice, though you can go wild and select your favorite flavor — just make sure that it's 100% juice. If tiny chunks of fruit are absolutely essential to your turnover filling, then you can opt for making an easy strawberry jam for more of a classic take.

How can I make sure that my turnovers puff properly and that their filling doesn't leak out?

cherry turnovers on wooden board Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Despite being a simple recipe, there are still some issues you might come across with these turnovers, specifically in regards to the puff pastry. For starters, you need to thaw the pastry before you can handle it, but you don't want it too get too warm as you're making the turnovers. "If it gets too warm, you can pop the dough back in the fridge for a few minutes before you keep using it, or refrigerate the turnovers a bit before baking them so that they puff up well," Morone advises.

Another common issue is leaky filling, and while some ooze is actually desired (if only for aesthetic purposes), you obviously don't want the cherry jelly completely running out of the turnovers as they bake. "Make sure you don't overfill the turnovers or they will pop open while baking. You only want to put in about 1 tablespoon of filling into each turnover," Morone says, advice that will help make sure that filling stays put. Her final tip is to ensure that you seal the edges of your turnovers with both the egg wash and by crimping, which gives your pastry the best chance at staying shut while baking. 

