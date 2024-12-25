Freshly Baked Turnovers With Cherry Jelly Recipe

Of all the fruit-filled desserts in the world, turnovers are one of the absolute best — after all, they are quite literally little pockets of goodness. You can incorporate just about any fruit that you want in turnovers, and for recipe developer Jessica Morone, the clear choice was cherries. "Personally, cherries are my favorite fruit, so I love that these feature the sweet and tart flavors of cherries in a flaky pastry," she describes, noting that the use of homemade jelly (as opposed to jam) adds a unique flair to a classic recipe. Another perk? You'll likely have leftover cherry jelly, which means you can use it on toast, pancakes, or even PB&J sandwiches.

Advertisement

Back to the turnovers themselves: This recipe for freshly baked cherry ones is just involved enough, meaning you'll make the simple cherry jelly from scratch, but frozen puff pastry ensures that you won't have to spend too much time in the kitchen making pastry dough. The jelly will need several hours to set, but you can spend that time doing something else. In fact, the ingredient list for this recipe is incredibly minimal — only seven ingredients total, and that's including the turbinado sugar garnish. So, despite yielding such an impressive treat, the workload won't feel overbearing. And, in the end, you'll have freshly-baked turnovers, extra cherry jelly, and plenty of time left in your day; it's a win-win-win all-around.

Advertisement