What Exactly Is Philadelphia's Beloved Water Ice?

Though it has a different name and a decidedly lesser cult following, the more commonly known Italian ice is virtually the same treat. There is some debate over the specifics of the terms, but many refer to the two icy concoctions interchangeably. For all intents and purposes, the treats are one and the same, but the vernacular of water ice is certainly a Philly-specific distinction.

The well-known chain Rita's Italian Ice actually originated as Rita's Water Ice when a retired Philadelphia firefighter opened the first shop in the 80s. At some point, the establishment changed its name but has continued to help spread the same refreshing treat from coast to coast with locations in 30 states.

For water ice in its most authentic form, of course, it's worth scooping up the real thing at its birthplace, where folks are proud of the local treat and have been making it for generations. The mass-produced, pre-packaged Italian ice in the grocery store freezer section will cool you off but can't compare to the real thing made on the spot. Alongside the historic landmarks, the famed cheesesteaks, and the booming culinary scene, a smooth, refreshing cup of water ice is one more reason to visit Philly.