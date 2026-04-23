7 Chili's Entrees, Ranked Worst To Best

Few chains do classic American comfort food with a kick quite like Chili's. The first Chili's restaurant was born in Texas in 1975, inspired by Southwestern cuisine and a quirky, fun-loving mantra. What was once a local business named for a small town's chili cookoff is now an international sensation, with over 1600 restaurants across 30 countries. It's easy to see why this chain took off over the years; who doesn't love a juicy burger and a sweet, strong margarita at a price fit for a weeknight? From its retro pepper logo to its famously cheeky advertising, Chili's has always leaned into a bold, irreverent personality that never fails to stir up the nostalgia.

The chain may be most famous for its appetizers, like the mouthwatering Triple Dipper Combo, but if you're going to do Chili's right, you have to snag an entrée, too. I visited my closest location — which just so happens to be Chili's Scranton branch, made famous by "The Office" — and tried seven of its most popular entrées to rank them worst to best. I hit every corner of the menu, from burgers to fajitas to the famous Crispy Chicken Dippers, to get as much variety as possible out of this Tex-Mex-ish chain. I judged these meals based on freshness, flavor, and fun-factor to find out which provide the quintessential Chili's experience, and which will have you wishing you filled up on apps before the main course arrived.