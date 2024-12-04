How Comeback Sauce Became An Iconic Staple Of Mississippi

Everybody loves a good comeback story, and this one's no different. Well, aside from the fact that it stars sauce as opposed to a beleaguered celebrity. For those whose culinary knowledge falls outside of Southern kitchens, comeback sauce is a creamy, tangy regional condiment that tastes like Thousand Island dressing and remoulade sauce got together and had a spicy little sauce baby. According to lore, when comeback sauce was first created in a Jackson, Mississippi-based Greek restaurant around the 1930s or '40s (the specific Greek restaurant is up for debate), customers loved the tasty sauce so much that they kept on "coming back" to get more. Decades later, the sauce is as popular as ever and has expanded beyond the Greek restaurants that first created it.

Advertisement

The sauce is made using a food processor or blender to mix all of the ingredients into a thick and creamy pulp. While details vary, most sauces feature a base of mayonnaise, chili sauce, and ketchup mixed with hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, onion, lemon juice, and a combination of spices like salt, pepper, paprika, and powdered mustard. Come back sauce is one of those things that's good on just about any dish that needs a spicy-creamy kick. Douse it on your turkey sandwich, drown your fries in it, add it to scrambled eggs, or over a veggie roast.