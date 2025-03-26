Chili's Highly-Anticipated Scranton Branch Will Include A Menu Item No Other Chili's Has
On April 7, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is opening doors to a brand new Chili's that will certainly not be like any other. The restaurant is paying homage to its notoriety and iconic references from the former hit television series "The Office," which took place in Scranton and was a vessel for fun, jokes, and "feeling God in this Chili's tonight." Ironically, the TikTok-viral chain never had a location there, until now! The addition of this new location brings back a discontinued item that is now exclusive to Scranton — the Awesome Blossom.
Similar to Outback's Bloomin' Onion or Texas Roadhouse's Cactus Blossom, the Awesome Blossom is a deep-fried onion with pull-apart petals. For a delectable dipping sauce, Chili's pairs this appetizer with its Buffalo ranch. The item was featured on its menu in all locations back in the early 2000s and was a hit amongst Chili's-goers, but was discontinued in 2008, possibly due to concerns over its high calorie count.
"We created Chili's Scranton Branch to feel like a familiar home to fans complete with the perfect throwback menu item in the Awesome Blossom, and we can't wait for them to join us," said Chili's Chief Marketing Officer George Felix in a recent press release. The menu will also feature a one-day-only $5 Scranton margarita on April 7 across all locations, so if you can't make it to Scranton to try an Awesome Blossom, you can still find a way to celebrate (unless you're in Oregon, the only U.S. state without a Chili's location.)
This Scranton Chili's is the ultimate throwback
This new Scranton location will be reminiscent of stepping into the restaurant back in the early 2000s, as it will be filled with lots of nostalgia, and not just from the return of this old school menu item. The look of the restaurant will be complete with vintage artwork, classic tile tables, and some themed references. The more modern feel of most current Chili's will not be found there.
To promote the new branch joining the Chili's family, "The Office" actors Brian Baumgartner and Kate Flannery are featured in promotional photos, and both spoke about their excitement about the new location and items, with Flannery stating that the Scranton Marg is a "really good one."
With the constant yearning for what once was, it's a no-brainer for Chili's to give thanks to its roots in pop culture and embrace this nostalgic design and classic television show. The chain seems to be eager to enter this time capsule and bring fans a sense of comfort. Now, for Scranton locals, along with your honey chipotle chicken crispers and your other Triple Dipper appetizers, you can enjoy an Awesome Blossom and bask in an older look, but with the same taste.