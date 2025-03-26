Chili's Highly-Anticipated Scranton Branch Will Include A Menu Item No Other Chili's Has

On April 7, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is opening doors to a brand new Chili's that will certainly not be like any other. The restaurant is paying homage to its notoriety and iconic references from the former hit television series "The Office," which took place in Scranton and was a vessel for fun, jokes, and "feeling God in this Chili's tonight." Ironically, the TikTok-viral chain never had a location there, until now! The addition of this new location brings back a discontinued item that is now exclusive to Scranton — the Awesome Blossom.

Similar to Outback's Bloomin' Onion or Texas Roadhouse's Cactus Blossom, the Awesome Blossom is a deep-fried onion with pull-apart petals. For a delectable dipping sauce, Chili's pairs this appetizer with its Buffalo ranch. The item was featured on its menu in all locations back in the early 2000s and was a hit amongst Chili's-goers, but was discontinued in 2008, possibly due to concerns over its high calorie count.

"We created Chili's Scranton Branch to feel like a familiar home to fans complete with the perfect throwback menu item in the Awesome Blossom, and we can't wait for them to join us," said Chili's Chief Marketing Officer George Felix in a recent press release. The menu will also feature a one-day-only $5 Scranton margarita on April 7 across all locations, so if you can't make it to Scranton to try an Awesome Blossom, you can still find a way to celebrate (unless you're in Oregon, the only U.S. state without a Chili's location.)