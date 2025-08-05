This US State Is Home To The First Chili's Restaurant

Long before Chili's locations sprouted up with scenic views and happy hour deals to tempt hungry customers, Chili's served visitors handwritten menus and baskets of food in a renovated post office. Chili's founder, Larry Lavine, was initially inspired by a chili cook-off he attended; he wanted to bring the energy of the contest to life in a restaurant form. His entrepreneurial efforts culminated in the opening of the first Chili's in 1975 in Texas. The Greenville Avenue location in Dallas quickly earned a line of eager diners forming around the block, as news of juicy burgers and unpretentious fare captivated visitors.

The Texan-born concept helped popularize the idea of casual dining. Though the atmosphere was relaxed, generous portions and flavorful recipes demonstrated that the cooks cut no corners in terms of ingredients and taste. Servers wore jeans, and diners were made to feel as if they had stepped into a friend's living room instead of a fussy restaurant. "Let's Play Restaurant" became the slogan of the Chili's team, even before baby back ribs, fajitas, and margs won over our hearts.