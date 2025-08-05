This US State Is Home To The First Chili's Restaurant
Long before Chili's locations sprouted up with scenic views and happy hour deals to tempt hungry customers, Chili's served visitors handwritten menus and baskets of food in a renovated post office. Chili's founder, Larry Lavine, was initially inspired by a chili cook-off he attended; he wanted to bring the energy of the contest to life in a restaurant form. His entrepreneurial efforts culminated in the opening of the first Chili's in 1975 in Texas. The Greenville Avenue location in Dallas quickly earned a line of eager diners forming around the block, as news of juicy burgers and unpretentious fare captivated visitors.
The Texan-born concept helped popularize the idea of casual dining. Though the atmosphere was relaxed, generous portions and flavorful recipes demonstrated that the cooks cut no corners in terms of ingredients and taste. Servers wore jeans, and diners were made to feel as if they had stepped into a friend's living room instead of a fussy restaurant. "Let's Play Restaurant" became the slogan of the Chili's team, even before baby back ribs, fajitas, and margs won over our hearts.
The lure of casual dining
The original Chili's handwritten menus advertised a comforting list of burgers, chili, tacos, and fries. Margaritas and sangria was also poured, in addition to Schlitz beer — the only brewery that could be convinced to fill the Texan restaurant's orders without payment. As the idea succeeded, however, credit wasn't needed in quite the same way; One year later, a second Chili's restaurant opened its doors in Houston. This location also started in a renovated space, but instead of a former government office, the Houston Chili's was constructed in an old flower store.
Though we think you might want to skip the chili during your next visit, Chili's is the kind of restaurant with international presence that delivers when it comes to reliable portions and dependable orders. Plus, when you can't be bothered to cook up sizzling steak fajitas at home, the option to roll into a welcoming restaurant without worrying too much about appearances is always an added bonus.