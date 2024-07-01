This Chili's Restaurant In Texas Has Scenic Views Unlike Any Other

If you're going to sip one of Chili's signature espresso martinis, why not do so while gazing out at the wide expanse of the Colorado River? The Chili's location in Marble Falls, Texas offers guests the opportunity to do so. Perched on top of cliffs overlooking the river, the Marble Falls Chili's is the ideal backdrop to order one or two of their premium margaritas. At this particular restaurant, you can feast on your favorite Chili's orders and enjoy an inspiring view without having to visit a tropical destination or board a plane.

During your visit, look to see if you can find an upside down picture some place within the Chili's. The curious tradition started at the original Chili's location, with one photograph turned the opposite way. If you can't be bothered to participate in such shenanigans while browsing the menu at Marble Falls, we can't blame you for simply enjoying the view instead.