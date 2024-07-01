This Chili's Restaurant In Texas Has Scenic Views Unlike Any Other
If you're going to sip one of Chili's signature espresso martinis, why not do so while gazing out at the wide expanse of the Colorado River? The Chili's location in Marble Falls, Texas offers guests the opportunity to do so. Perched on top of cliffs overlooking the river, the Marble Falls Chili's is the ideal backdrop to order one or two of their premium margaritas. At this particular restaurant, you can feast on your favorite Chili's orders and enjoy an inspiring view without having to visit a tropical destination or board a plane.
During your visit, look to see if you can find an upside down picture some place within the Chili's. The curious tradition started at the original Chili's location, with one photograph turned the opposite way. If you can't be bothered to participate in such shenanigans while browsing the menu at Marble Falls, we can't blame you for simply enjoying the view instead.
A reliable menu served at many locations
Located right in the middle of Highland Lakes, Texas' largest chain of lakes, Marble Falls is situated nearly 60 miles northwest of Austin. True to name, you'll find plenty of lakes and watering holes to explore in this area, plus several state parks so you can work up an appetite before you wind up at one of the tables at Chili's. If you time your visit for the summer season, you can even watch the annual drag boat race, where boats clock up to 250 miles per hour on the water.
Should the restaurant's standard menu of burgers, fajitas, tacos, and fries call you to visit other locations, Chili's has set up shop in nearly 3 dozen countries. If you'd like to keep your adventures limited to just the United States, you have more than 1,200 restaurants to try, so you won't soon tire of unique settings to bite into fried mozzarella or dip into chips and salsa.