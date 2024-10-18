11 Tips For Making Sizzling Steak Fajitas At Home

One of the most crucial components of delicious steak fajitas is choosing the correct cut of meat. As all steak lovers know, the best cut depends on each dish and how it is being cooked, since some cuts need longer cooking times than others. One cut that strikes the balance between affordability and flavor is flank steak, and both experts agree that it is a great option for fajitas.

"My personal favorite is a skirt steak or flank steak," says Troy Guard. "They're both great pieces of grilling meat. They are not overly expensive cuts, take marinades well, and have a lot of really good flavor when cooked properly." Flank steak has a strong, meaty taste that will stand up to the bold flavors of the fajitas and is a little thicker than skirt, making it less likely to be overcooked.

Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack is also a fan of flank steak but has a more premium option that she turns to, too. "For an affordable option, I usually use beef flank steak, but if I want to be fancy, I'll use sirloin." Sirloin is a juicy, tender option that is also ideally suited to fajitas but comes in at a higher price point. If you're cooking a meal for a special occasion, pushing the boat out with sirloin is a good option, but for a tasty midweek meal, flank steak will result in tasty fajitas at an affordable price.