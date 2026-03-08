This Chili's Triple Dipper Combo Creates The Most Mouthwatering Cheeseburger

Good things come in threes, and Chili's Triple Dipper combo is proof of that. This option lets you choose from a range of appetizers alongside your favorite dipping sauces. Popular Chili's Triple Dipper appetizers include Big Mouth Bites, Crispy Chicken Crispers, and Bone-In or Boneless Wings in Buffalo, Honey-Chipotle, House BBQ, and Nashville Hot sauces. But there's one hack that combines the two Triple Dipper appetizers to create a next-level cheeseburger. You basically order the Big Mouth Bites and Nashville Hot Mozz, remove the buns, add one Hot Mozz on top of the patty with cheese, place the bun back on, and pull the sliders apart to witness an epic cheese pull. Since they come in a slab-like form, you get a piece of this gooey and crunchy appetizer in every bite of the slider.

With this hack, you blend the smoothness of the Big Mouth's American cheese and stretchiness of the mozzarella. The Nashville Hot sauce turns up the heat, and the fried mozzarella adds a crispy texture. It's a bit messy to eat as is, but you can also top off with your choice of dipping sauces, including a House BBQ, Honey-Chipotle, Honey-Mustard, or Ranch. You still have one fried mozzarella to dip in your sauces as you please, and a third appetizer choice, such as the Southwest Eggrolls or the Honey Chipotle Chicken Crispers, our choice for the one Chili's appetizer you need in your Triple Dipper. If you're not a fan of the spicy Nashville hot sauce you can also go with the plain fried mozzarella. Looking for a bolder kick? Try the Honey-Chipotle Hot Mozz for a sweet and spicy flavor.