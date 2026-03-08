This Chili's Triple Dipper Combo Creates The Most Mouthwatering Cheeseburger
Good things come in threes, and Chili's Triple Dipper combo is proof of that. This option lets you choose from a range of appetizers alongside your favorite dipping sauces. Popular Chili's Triple Dipper appetizers include Big Mouth Bites, Crispy Chicken Crispers, and Bone-In or Boneless Wings in Buffalo, Honey-Chipotle, House BBQ, and Nashville Hot sauces. But there's one hack that combines the two Triple Dipper appetizers to create a next-level cheeseburger. You basically order the Big Mouth Bites and Nashville Hot Mozz, remove the buns, add one Hot Mozz on top of the patty with cheese, place the bun back on, and pull the sliders apart to witness an epic cheese pull. Since they come in a slab-like form, you get a piece of this gooey and crunchy appetizer in every bite of the slider.
With this hack, you blend the smoothness of the Big Mouth's American cheese and stretchiness of the mozzarella. The Nashville Hot sauce turns up the heat, and the fried mozzarella adds a crispy texture. It's a bit messy to eat as is, but you can also top off with your choice of dipping sauces, including a House BBQ, Honey-Chipotle, Honey-Mustard, or Ranch. You still have one fried mozzarella to dip in your sauces as you please, and a third appetizer choice, such as the Southwest Eggrolls or the Honey Chipotle Chicken Crispers, our choice for the one Chili's appetizer you need in your Triple Dipper. If you're not a fan of the spicy Nashville hot sauce you can also go with the plain fried mozzarella. Looking for a bolder kick? Try the Honey-Chipotle Hot Mozz for a sweet and spicy flavor.
Other Triple Dipper combinations
Chili's Triple Dipper option has tons of customizations built in. For example, if you wanna take the cheese pull to the max, ditch the slider buns and add the beef patties between both fried mozzarella sticks. You get double the cheese pull and a perfectly crunchy experience. Some diners have even used the buns to make their own Chicken Crisper sliders, adding the fried mozzarella as well. If you order marinara as a dipping sauce, you can make the chicken parmesan slider hack that got Chili's official nod of approval. You may be able to order buns on the side for an extra fee if you don't go with the Big Mouth Bites, but this may vary by location. We recommend trying this when dining-in, since you may not have that option when ordering online.
Another way to remix your Triple Dipper is by doubling up on the Big Mouth Bites and ordering Hot Mozz as your third option. This gives you four sliders with the rich cheese pull on all of them. And many people don't know this, but you can also order the fries or Texas Cheese fries. It's not listed on the menu, but servers can easily put that order in. Then you can add the fries between the buns for an added layer of bacon, jalapeño, green onions, and shredded cheese. And before their discontinuation, cheese curds and fried pickles would've been a delicious combination, adding that satisfying fried texture to the cheesy burger. With so many mix-and-match options, this Triple Dipper combo makes it easy to keep things fresh every time you're craving Chili's. It's even easy enough to make a DIY Chili's Triple Dipper at home with grocery store finds.