DIY A Chili's Triple Dipper At Home With These Grocery Store Finds

Chili's Triple Dipper is so much more than just an appetizer — it's a viral sensation that has put the entire restaurant chain on its back. After exploding on social media, sales of the Dipper rose by 70% in 2024, and during 2025, it reportedly made up about 15% of the chain's total sales. Those are huge numbers, and they make the trio of starters and sauces certifiably iconic.

Nothing beats sitting down in one of Chili's red booths and making your Triple Dipper selections. Fried mozzarella, saucy wings, Big Mouth Bites, and southwestern egg rolls all beckon, and with 18 total options to pick from, that means there are endless different ways to dip. But if you don't feel up to venturing out to the eatery, there's also a way to enjoy all this goodness at home with dupes.

Grocery store freezer aisles are filled with chicken wings, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, and more that make it easier than you think to build a crispy, saucy, satisfying trio all on your own. 14 of the best-fit store-bought options can be found below to make your Triple Dipper dreams come true, all from the comfort of your own kitchen.