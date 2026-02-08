DIY A Chili's Triple Dipper At Home With These Grocery Store Finds
Chili's Triple Dipper is so much more than just an appetizer — it's a viral sensation that has put the entire restaurant chain on its back. After exploding on social media, sales of the Dipper rose by 70% in 2024, and during 2025, it reportedly made up about 15% of the chain's total sales. Those are huge numbers, and they make the trio of starters and sauces certifiably iconic.
Nothing beats sitting down in one of Chili's red booths and making your Triple Dipper selections. Fried mozzarella, saucy wings, Big Mouth Bites, and southwestern egg rolls all beckon, and with 18 total options to pick from, that means there are endless different ways to dip. But if you don't feel up to venturing out to the eatery, there's also a way to enjoy all this goodness at home with dupes.
Grocery store freezer aisles are filled with chicken wings, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, and more that make it easier than you think to build a crispy, saucy, satisfying trio all on your own. 14 of the best-fit store-bought options can be found below to make your Triple Dipper dreams come true, all from the comfort of your own kitchen.
Big Mozz Sticks: Chili's Fried Mozzarella
The cheese pull you get from that gooey fried mozzarella is one of the best parts of Chili's Triple Dipper. The big, block shape additionally helps its case, and one of the best ways to recreate that large and in charge cheesiness at home is with Big Mozz Sticks. Loaded up with real ingredients like whole milk mozzarella and golden breadcrumbs, they're some of the best in the frozen mozzarella stick business. You can find them at stores like Whole Foods and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Flamin' Big Mozz Sticks: Chili's Nashville Hot Mozzarella
Of course, the Nashville hot chicken-inspired version of the fried mozzarella sticks has also quickly become a customer favorite. The unique flavor is admittedly harder to find on grocery store shelves, but Big Mozz Sticks does carry a flamin' box of its giant-sized mozzarella sticks that comes close. They're made with those same fresh ingredients as the originals, but then they're blasted with a fiery jalapeño pepper seasoning for a spicy flair. They may not be dripping in a buttery Nashville sauce, but they certainly bring the heat.
Target Good & Gather Southwest Style Chicken Mini Egg Rolls: Chili's Southwestern Egg Rolls
Chili's gives egg rolls a new look by stuffing a crispy flour tortilla with chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño Jack cheese, red peppers, and spinach. Paired with an avocado ranch sauce, it's a southwest-style treat, and you can find a similar appetizer at Target, of all places. The store's Good & Gather brand carries frozen southwest chicken mini egg rolls that are stuffed with nearly the same ingredients, including chicken, black beans, red bell peppers, corn, and tomatoes. You can whip up the sauce yourself, or grab a bottle of avocado ranch from brands like Primal Kitchen or Chick-fil-A — both of which Target carries.
Foster Farms Classic Buffalo Take Out Crispy Wings: Chili's Buffalo Bone-In Wings
Out of the 18 Triple Dipper options, 16 of them are chicken-based. They come in different forms, like wings and crispers, and in a myriad of different sauces. But one of the most classic has to be the bone-in wings covered in Buffalo sauce — a rendition that Foster Farms emulates on the retail side of things. It's classic Buffalo Take Out crispy wings are just as described; they emerge from the air fryer ultra-crispy and taste just like takeout. This particular variation comes with a Buffalo packet included, so you can sauce to your heart's content.
Foster Farms Sweet Chipotle BBQ Take Out Crispy Wings: Chili's Honey Chipotle Bone-In Wings
If you're drawn more to Chili's honey chipotle wing sauce flavor, Foster Farms's extended lineup has that covered as well. In its sweet chipotle BBQ crispy Take Out wings, the brand takes its same restaurant-quality wings and this time pairs them with a sweet chipotle BBQ sauce. Made from a combination of dried chipotle chiles, tomato paste, brown sugar, vinegar, molasses, tamarind puree, pineapple juice concentrate, spices, and natural smoke flavor, it fulfills all your sweet, smoky cravings. Once again, the sauce comes in a separate packet, so you can pour it on fresh once the wings are done cooking.
Foster Farms Honey BBQ Glazed Chicken Wings: Chili's House BBQ Bone-In Wings
One more for good measure — the Foster Farms honey BBQ-glazed chicken wings additionally align with the Chili's house BBQ wing flavor. They differ slightly from the brand's crispy Take Out wings, but they still cook up quickly in the air fryer and make for a great appetizer of 100% all-natural chicken. The sauce mixes sweet flavors of honey, brown sugar, and caramelized sugar with other spices and a natural smoke flavor for a balanced taste. It comes already adhered to the bone-in wings, so all you have to do is cook and serve.
Tyson Thai Style Chili Crispy Wings: Chili's Sweet Chili Zing Bone-In Wings
For a product that matches the sweet chili zing bone-in wings found at Chili's, you'll have to venture beyond the Foster Farms brand. There aren't an overwhelming number of options out there that live up to the restaurant's more recent flavor addition. But Tyson gives sweet chili lovers somewhere to turn. The brand's Thai-style chili crispy wings offer a similar flavor profile with its sweet and spicy dry rub seasoning. The best part is that they come fully cooked, so all they need is about 16 minutes in the air fryer. That means you'll be sitting down to that at-home Triple Dipper in no time.
Tyson Any'tizers Buffalo Style Boneless Chicken Bites: Chili's Buffalo Boneless Wings
Tyson can supply you with a few boneless Buffalo wing dupes as well, thanks to its beloved Any'tizers. This product line offers 100% natural all-white meat chicken bites that cook up easily at home in the oven, air fryer, or even the microwave. They also come in a range of saucy flavors, including the Buffalo-style boneless chicken bites, which come in an obligatory spicy Buffalo sauce that gets its heat from cayenne pepper and even more added flavor from add-ins like paprika, honey, garlic powder, and other spices. This option is an easy, at-home dupe for Chili's Buffalo boneless wings.
Tyson Honey BBQ Flavored Boneless Chicken Bites: Chili's House BBQ Boneless Wings
Some people prefer spicy wings while others gravitate towards sweet BBQ options. Luckily, Chili's Triple Dipper caters to both sets of taste buds, and so does Tyson. The Any'tizers boneless chicken bites can also be found in a honey BBQ flavor. You're still getting bites full of pure white meat chicken and a quick and easy preparation process. But instead of a Buffalo sauce, these Any'tizers are bathed in a more forgiving sweet and smoky glaze — just like the House BBQ Boneless Wings you would find in your Chili's Triple Dipper tray.
Tyson Lightly Breaded Hot Honey Boneless Chicken Bites: Chili's Honey Chipotle Boneless Wings
Tyson's lightly breaded hot honey boneless chicken bites may differ slightly from Chili's longstanding favorite honey chipotle wing flavor. But they still give you that touch of spice, tempered by the sweet taste of real honey. They come lightly breaded, which differentiates them from Tyson's other bags of Any'tizers bites, and they get their heat from a cayenne pepper-based hot sauce. All that, plus they're packing in 17 grams of protein per serving. How could you say no to a Triple Dipper with some added nutritional benefits?
TGI Friday's Classic Angus Sliders: Chili's Big Mouth Bites
It wouldn't be a Triple Dipper without a mouthwatering pair of Big Mouth Bites — Chili's iconic version of burger sliders. Ironically enough, there's a different restaurant chain that can help you replicate that big taste at home: TGI Friday's. The restaurant chain creates store-bought frozen sliders that fit the bill. The classic Angus sliders are made with Angus beef patties, topped with cheddar cheese slices, and plopped onto a sesame seed bun. They even come with sautéed onions. All that's missing from Chili's recipe is the bacon and ranch, which you can always add on yourself.
Tyson Crispy Chicken Breast Strips: Chili's Crispy Chicken Crispers
Even though they've gone through some recipe changes, Chicken Crispers have been a Chili's mainstay for decades. The Tyson crispy chicken breast strips are strikingly similar to the current version: They're crispy as can be, and they're made with all-natural chicken breast. Their shape also makes them perfect for dipping. Pair them with a house-made ranch for the full Chili's experience, or dunk them into store-bought sauces similar to the Nashville hot, Buffalo ranch, sweet chili zing, house-made BBQ, honey mustard, or classic Buffalo sauces on the Chili's menu.
Tyson Honey BBQ Chicken Breast Strips: Chili's Honey Chipotle Chicken Crispers
What's better than a platter of Chicken Crispers? A platter of sauce-covered Chicken Crispers. The Chili's Triple Dipper also gives you the option to order the beloved tenders already doused in either honey chipotle or Nashville hot sauce, eliminating the task of dipping. They're hard to resist, and when those cravings hit at home, there's the frozen Tyson honey BBQ chicken breast strips. Part of the Any'tizers line, they feature white meat chicken and a sticky-sweet sauce made from ingredients like brown sugar, honey, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and other spices.
Gardein Plant-Based Nashville Hot Chick'n Tenders: Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Crispers
Nashville hot chicken tenders are not common in the retail world, which is just one of the many reasons Chili's Nashville hot crispy chicken crispers are so popular. However, if you're willing to explore plant-based meat substitutes, you can still get that fiery kick outside the restaurant. Gardein offers a variation that's made with its signature pea and wheat protein blend, yet still includes a crispy breading that's been spiked with paprika and other spices for that smoky Nashville edge.